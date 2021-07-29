There's a new dog-friendly cafe to check out in Dublin 14!

Speciality coffee loving dog owners assemble: we have a new spot for you.

Grounded opened up last week on Bird Avenue in Clonskeagh, and seems to have been a hit with customers both human and canine so far.

On the bar Grounded have speciality roasters Contour Coffee (as Grounded themselves say, Contour are the new kid roaster on the block and I can confirm they're artistes, I've only seen them stocked at Grind 101 in Carrickmines so far, so delighted to see them popping up at more spots).

For treats, the line up includes Aj's Bakery (have a scroll through their insta for some dreamy looking occasion cakes), Rua (stunning vegan and gluten free treats, and that's coming from someone who seriously enjoys their dairy and gluten), and savoury delights from the Pieman (if you've been lucky enough to sample one of their stunning pies at a festival over the years, you'll be as excited as I am).

To top it all off they've got a beautiful space that will look cute on your gram, and their 'pups of Grounded' highlight is already filling up fast and makes for some excellent creeping.

Check them out Monday to Friday from 7:30-4, and from 8:30-4 on weekends.

Header image via Instagram/Grounded

