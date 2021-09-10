There's a new speciality cafe to try in Dublin 1

By Fiona Frawley

September 10, 2021 at 3:33pm

It's always a good day when a new coffee spot arrives into the world safe and sound, with ten little stirrers and ten little lids.

So you can imagine how delighted we are to welcome Central Brew Coffee, a cute new Talbot Street cafe for all your caffeine needs.

Pouring delish speciality coffee from Two Fifty Square and serving up fresh, tasty pastries, it's really everything you could ask for. I also spy on their page a sneaky coffee and pastry deal for €4 - I know what you're thinking, "in this economy?" But it's real, and will come in v. handy for your midweek ~treat yo self~ ritual. As we all know, you get extra points for treating yourself on a budget. They're the rules.

As well as pastries, Central Brew stock melty and marvellous Hot Chip cookies, who you'll probably have seen stocked in a good few cafes around Dublin at this stage. It's easy to see why - just look at these soft gooey centres.

Central Brew are open now, and definitely worth hitting up for any Dublin 1 coffee addicts. We can't wait to pay them a visit!

Header image via Instagram/centralbrewcoffee

