This artist has been creating gorge illustrations of Dublin cafes.. is your favourite on the list?

After the year we've had, our favourite cafes will forever be etched in our memories.

They were the centre of our universe during lockdown, and the brightest part of so many otherwise dreary days.

Sophie of Shh Illustrations clearly feels the same, and has been creating these amazing sketches of some of her favourite spots in Dublin for a morning flattie. As far as cafes go, it's not a bad aul list, and we thought it'd be a good way of rounding up some spots you may not have tried yet, but that are absolutely worth paying a visit to.

Mugg Uggly, Glencairn Luas

A gorge neighbourhood spot pouring tasty Roasted Brown coffee. Surrounded by trees and plenty of picnic benches, making it a great place to sit back and relax with your brew if you've got the time.

The Coffee Kid, Sallynoggin & Monkstown

With two handy south Dublin locations, The Coffee Kid has gained a huge following since opening almost a year ago. Delish treats and 8th Corner Coffee for all your refuelling needs.

Thru The Green, Windy Arbour

The Rolls Royce of drive thru cafes tbh. Roasted Brown on the bar, a stunning selection of treats from local suppliers and overnight oats for all early risers.

Grounded, Clonskeagh

A tasty new south side spot, with Contour Coffee and a dog friendly policy. Combo of dreams.

The Buddy Cup, Various Locations

Dublin's TikTok viral cafe, with locations in Artane, Malahide and Priorswood. They can do SERIOUS things with hot chocolate.

Happy Days Coffee Van, Grangegorman

Keeping TUD students and the good people of D7 fed and caffeinated with Cloud Picker Coffee and delicious treats.

Did your favourite spot make the list? We're excited to see what cafe Sophie captures next!

Header image via Instagram/shhillustrations

