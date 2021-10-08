This Blackrock deli is doing free coffees today!

By Katy Thornton

October 8, 2021 at 12:27pm

All you have to do is say the magic word...

It's the end of the week. That Friday feeling is upon us, but if you need a little help to get you through those last hours of work, you might want to check this out. On A Platter deli, situated in Blackrock, is offering free coffees again today, and all you have to do is say "celebrate" when ordering. That's it, it's that easy.

As an added bonus, if you come along with your children, there may be something in it for them too. So pop by On A Platter today; they're open until 6pm!

Header image via Instagram/onaplatterdeli

