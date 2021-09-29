This cute coffee trailer arrives in Blackrock on Saturday

By Katy Thornton

September 29, 2021 at 5:21pm

This cute coffee trailer arrives in Blackrock on Saturday

The Bumble Bean has found a permanent home

This coffee trailer opened in June 2021, moving from place to place serving lovely coffee. Now they have a permanent residence in Blackrock Park beside the band stand and playground.

They have officially joined forces with Heidi Cakes, so they'll bring tasty treats as well as great coffee. Just look at these cruffins they made during their stay outside Uniformity in Sandyford. We're excited to see what other treats they have in store.

The Bumble Bean opens on the 2nd October. Will you be making it down for their grand opening on Saturday?

Header image via Instagram/thebumblebean21

