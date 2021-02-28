This Dublin spot is serving €1 coffees all weekend

€1 coffees? Sounds too good to be true but pinky promise it's not as one Dublin spot will be serving up the goods for next to nothing all weekend.

We love a good bargain, all the more so when it involves caffeine and essentially getting our morning cuppa for next to nothing.

Confirming that they'll be serving up coffees all weekend - just as they always do - Cheeky Rascals had further good news for us.

"It's simple... we're back in @suttoniansrfc this weekend and all coffee is €1!!!!!

"Yes that’s One Euro !!! It’s our way of saying thank you for all the support through the last couple of months.. it’s been a hard time for everyone but we massively appreciate it."

There from 10:30am to 2:30pm on both days, the team also reassured customers that they'll be sticking to strict Covid protocols at all times.

Be sure to call in if they're within your 5km. Coffee and a walk is always good for the head... even if it is all we do these days.

