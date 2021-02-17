This Leeson Street spot has just added puppuccinos to their menu 

Making sure your doggo is well looked after is top priority for pet owners, and one Leeson Street spot has added puppuccinos to their menu to help you out.

Picture the scene - you're out on one of your daily walks (one of mannnnny silly little walks), doggo in tow. You fancy a cuppa and maybe something sweet too.

Where do you go?

Well, obviously the options are endless... but anyone who finds themselves within 5km of Leeson Street should probably head there as Le Perroquet has just added puppuccinos to their menu so at least you know your best pal will be taken care of too.

Revealing all over on social media, owners shared a photo of one very cute pupper, writing that "a happy dog is a happy best friend". Straight up facts, team Perroquet.

"Like any other good neighbourhood spot in Paris, we now have puppuccinos available from today."

The next best thing to a trip to Pareee. May as well go all out and don your favourite beret for your next walk there too - make an *occasion* out of it.

Header image via Shutterstock