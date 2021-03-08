Two Fifty Square is back open and they're giving away free coffee all day

Free coffee of a Monday? What a start to the week.

Back open only a couple of days, today marks the Two Fifty Square team's official return to business at their Rathmines home. Closed for several months at this point, the team have much to celebrate and will be giving away free coffee all day in honour of the occasion.

Sharing a sneak peek at some of the goodness they'll be brewing up all day, owners confirmed they'll be open until 4:30pm this afternoon - so that gives you plenty of time to pop down and pick up a cuppa (providing they're within your 5km of course).

Also modelling a slick new look, the interior has been completely redesigned by owner Adam McMenamin and while customers will have to wait another while before seeing it properly - I can confirm that it will most definitely impress whenever you do get inside to take a look.

Telling Lovin that they have big plans for the coming months (including offering customers the chance to see their bag of coffee beans freshly ground on-site as well as a number of different evening time foodie events), some of those will have to take a back seat until public health restrictions ease up... but on the bright side, at least that gives us something to look forward to.

Their online shop will continue operating as normal and the team will be serving up the Gods' brew from both their Rathmines and Terenure cafes in the meantime too, so no need to fret - you'll be well-caffeinated either way.