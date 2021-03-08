Two Fifty Square is back open and they're giving away free coffee all day

By Sarah Finnan

March 8, 2021 at 9:30am

Share:
Two Fifty Square is back open and they're giving away free coffee all day

Free coffee of a Monday? What a start to the week.

Back open only a couple of days, today marks the Two Fifty Square team's official return to business at their Rathmines home. Closed for several months at this point, the team have much to celebrate and will be giving away free coffee all day in honour of the occasion.

Sharing a sneak peek at some of the goodness they'll be brewing up all day, owners confirmed they'll be open until 4:30pm this afternoon - so that gives you plenty of time to pop down and pick up a cuppa (providing they're within your 5km of course).

Also modelling a slick new look, the interior has been completely redesigned by owner Adam McMenamin and while customers will have to wait another while before seeing it properly - I can confirm that it will most definitely impress whenever you do get inside to take a look.

Telling Lovin that they have big plans for the coming months (including offering customers the chance to see their bag of coffee beans freshly ground on-site as well as a number of different evening time foodie events), some of those will have to take a back seat until public health restrictions ease up... but on the bright side, at least that gives us something to look forward to.

Their online shop will continue operating as normal and the team will be serving up the Gods' brew from both their Rathmines and Terenure cafes in the meantime too, so no need to fret - you'll be well-caffeinated either way.

READ NEXT: Salumi Grazing is a dotey Dublin 6 spot that’s a must for serial snackers 

Share:

Latest articles

A Taste of Spain specialty food store now open at second city-centre location

'Sad day' for Greenville Deli after thieves vandalise restaurant over weekend

Salumi Grazing is a dotey Dublin 6 spot that's a must for serial snackers 

All PS4 and PS5 players are getting a free game from Sony this month

You may also love

La Peniche toys with idea of reopening for to-go coffees 

This Dublin spot is serving €1 coffees all weekend

Brand new coffee hatch opened in Dublin 12

Eight spots to get your iced coffee fix this weekend

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.