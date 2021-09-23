6 stand-up shows we can't wait to see over the next few months

By Fiona Frawley

September 23, 2021 at 4:08pm

Comedy stans, it's time to breathe a sigh of relief.

Stand-up is officially returning, and there's a seriously impressive array of gigs scheduled for the next few months to get us back into it. Have you been missing frantically eyeing the quickest route to the bathroom when the laughter becomes too much to hold in? Are you dying to seat yourself in the very middle of the front row and have the piss ripped out of you for two hours straight? Then roll up, roll up. Here's a selection of gigs happening between now and mid 2022 that we don't want to miss.

David McSavage at 3Olympia Theatre

Extra dates have been added to David McSavage's sold out Thanks in Advance tour, for anyone who's been obsessed with him since the Savage Eye days or got hooked on his offbeat Insta content over lockdown. Should be a wild one.

Katherine Ryan at 3Olympia

We were obsessed with her Netflix show The Duchess and with a wit that dry, you'd know her Da was from Cork. See her live this November!

Alan Partridge at 3Arena

He's the reason Come Out Ye Black and Tans found its way back into the charts a couple of years ago and you can catch him live in "Oirland" next April.

David O'Doherty at Vicar Street

Catch David's award winning comedy bops live in Vicar Street next March. You'll laugh, you'll cry, you'll toe tap along. A great night guaranteed.

Joanne McNally at Vicar Street

Who knows if there's even one ticket left during this record-breaking run. Who knows if another 18 gigs won't be added. All we know for definite is Joanne is someone you NEED to see live.

Foil Arms and Hog at Vicar Street

Did their sketches keep you sane over lockdown? Us too. Move fast to scoop up any remaining tickets for their Vicar Street gigs.

Header image via Shutterstock 

READ NEXT: Anti Social introduces Club Gabagool this Wednesday

