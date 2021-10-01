There's comedy happening in Workman's this month

Ahhh Workman's. Where would we be without the place.

It was the setting for some of the most iconic student nights of our youth. It's where we first started fancying anything that walked once it had a septum piercing and a beanie hat rolled up over its ears. It's the reason we know what Zaconey is. And it's the perfect setting for a bitta comedy. Handy, because there are two gigs on there next month.

After a long hiatus for... the reason all hiatuses happened, Class Comedy are back at Workman's with two juicy line ups showcasing some of the best new and established comics in Dublin. The first show takes place on October 5th with performances from Shane Clifford, Ian Lynam, Emily Ashmore and loads more. The second show on October 12th will feature Jim Elliot, Emman Idama and Allie O'Rourke to name a few. There are tickets available for both shows now, and the October 5th gig is a fundraiser for Debra Ireland (who provide vital support for people living with Epidermolysis Bullosa).

Before the panny D the Class Comedy nights were always whoppers, no exceptions, and we've no doubt they'll be back with a bang. If you've a date coming up, if you're on a city break to Dublin or just need a mid week pick me up, there's nothing like a comedy night. Tickets available for both shows on Eventbrite now.

