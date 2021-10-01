There's comedy happening in Workman's this month

By Fiona Frawley

October 1, 2021 at 3:37pm

Share:
There's comedy happening in Workman's this month

Ahhh Workman's. Where would we be without the place.

It was the setting for some of the most iconic student nights of our youth. It's where we first started fancying anything that walked once it had a septum piercing and a beanie hat rolled up over its ears. It's the reason we know what Zaconey is. And it's the perfect setting for a bitta comedy. Handy, because there are two gigs on there next month.

After a long hiatus for... the reason all hiatuses happened, Class Comedy are back at Workman's with two juicy line ups showcasing some of the best new and established comics in Dublin. The first show takes place on October 5th with performances from Shane Clifford, Ian Lynam, Emily Ashmore and loads more. The second show on October 12th will feature Jim Elliot, Emman Idama and Allie O'Rourke to name a few. There are tickets available for both shows now, and the October 5th gig is a fundraiser for Debra Ireland (who provide vital support for people living with Epidermolysis Bullosa).

Before the panny D the Class Comedy nights were always whoppers, no exceptions, and we've no doubt they'll be back with a bang. If you've a date coming up, if you're on a city break to Dublin or just need a mid week pick me up, there's nothing like a comedy night. Tickets available for both shows on Eventbrite now.

Header image via Instagram/workmansclub

READ NEXT: 5 cocktails to be sipping in Dublin over the weekend

Share:

Latest articles

Studio Minti is back with another vintage pop up next week!

In need of food inspo? Here's some of our top dishes to try in Dublin at the weekend

It's officially October, here's a list of spooktastic Halloween events happening this month

Spooky movies the whole family can enjoy this October

You may also love

6 stand-up shows we can't wait to see over the next few months

Nature is healing - there'll be live comedy in Dun Laoghaire this month

Joanne McNally has just added more dates to her tour - get tickets while you can

Extra date added for Jimmy Carr at the Olympia due to phenomenal demand

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.