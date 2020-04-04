World's top comedians performing on this live stream tonight

We can all agree that we could do with a few laughs right now so there's no better time for some of the world's most influential comedians to come together on what will be a guaranteed hilarious live stream.

Already confirmed for the Comedy Gives Back live stream which will take place tonight are the likes of Adam Sandler, Bill Burr, Whitney Cummings, Jimmy Fallon and Ray Romano.

Titled Laugh Aid, tonight's live stream has been produced in partnership with Laugh Lounge, Starburns Audio, All Things Comedy, Earwolf and Comedy Central.

The show is set to get underway at midnight Irish time and can be accessed in a number of ways for free, including the Laugh Lounge app, Comedy Central's YouTube, Comedy Gives Back on Twitter, All Things Comedy on Facebook and Twitch.

Tune in to @ComedyGivesBack Laugh Aid this Saturday 4th April on whatever timezone you are on. Starts 4pm PT, midnight UK. I'm excited to be participating in this amazing show & proceeds go to #ComedyGivesBack COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund. #LaughAid2020 https://t.co/3OPhQb1YLV — Daniel Sloss (@Daniel_Sloss) April 2, 2020

Viewers are encouraged to donate what they can afford to the Laugh Aid Covid-19 Emergency Relief Fund and donations can be issued via this link.

Additional comedians performing on the night include Dave Attell, Joel Kim Booster, Dane Cook, Ken Jeong, Anthony Jeselnik, Jessica Kirson, Bert Kreischer, Howie Mandel, Marc Maron, Big Jay Oakerson, Patton Oswalt, Tom Papa, Jeff Ross, Iliza Shlesinger, The Sklar Brothers, Bob Saget, Amanda Seales, Dan Soder, David Spade, Taylor Tomlinson, Gina Yashere and many more.

