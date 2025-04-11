Bits We’re Loving in Dublin This Week

There are so many things to be loving in Dublin this week!

Whether you’re a culture vulture, snack enthusiast, or just nosy about what’s hot right now, here’s your whistle-stop tour through the bits we’re absolutely loving in Dublin this week. Hold onto your hat, it’s a wild ride.

1. Goodbye Luigi Malones, Hello What’s Next

In a twist that no one saw coming, Adrian Martin’s takeover of Luigi Malones ended almost as suddenly as it began. We’re watching the space now—because sudden exits in Temple Bar tend to mean something juicier is on the way.

2. Chimac x Jackie’s

You can now get Chimac’s crunchy Korean fried chicken from Jackie’s on Aungier Street. We love it because it makes grabbing a pint and a perfect chicken sandwich in the same place dangerously easy.

3. Oyster Bar Incoming at George’s Fish Shop

A new oyster bar is on the horizon, nestled in George’s Fish Shop. A seafood stalwart we already trust. We’re excited because it promises ultra-fresh shucking right where the catch lands.

4. Matty Matheson Live at Vicar Street

The culinary icon and The Bear star is bringing Matty’s World to Dublin this June. We’re into it because we have absolutely no idea what’s going to happen and that’s half the thrill.

5. Mowgli Street Food Eyes Up Dublin

UK-based Indian street food chain Mowgli has applied for planning permission on George’s Street, with founder Nisha Katona long eyeing Dublin for expansion. We’re intrigued because her flavour-forward dishes are made for a lunch that feels like a dinner.

6. Jackrabbit Ginger Beer by Kinnegar

This gingery brew from Donegal’s Kinnegar is light, low in alcohol, and just sweet enough to sip through a sunny afternoon. We love its slight savoury complexity, plus the hare on the label is deeply charming.

7. The Last Drops from Old Midleton

Midleton Very Rare’s Silent Distillery Collection Chapter Six is the final whiskey to ever come from the now-closed Old Midleton stills. It’s the end of an era, and we love it for its time-capsule taste, priced for those who can afford a piece of Irish distilling history (€60k, if you’re wondering).

8. Dublin’s First Digital Food Hall is Live

The city’s top spots—from Griolladh to Sprezzatura—are now under one roof via Dublin’s new digital food hall. We love it because it solves the eternal problem of “what do we all feel like eating?” without a single compromise.

9. Hatch Coffee Turns 9

From fresh-baked croissants to slinging a thousand cups in a day, Hatch Coffee has quietly become a local hero. We’re celebrating it because it’s a reminder that great things grow from the grind—literally.

10. Dublin Coffee Festival Brews Up This Weekend

Ireland’s biggest coffee celebration returns to the RDS this Saturday and Sunday, 12–13 April 2025. We love it because it’s a full-on caffeine carnival. Think tastings, live competitions, DJs, and more, all in one buzz-worthy weekend. Visit dublin

11. New Era at The Purty Kitchen



New head chef Adam Brack-Sinnott is doing sustainable, nostalgic, seasonal magic in Dún Laoghaire. Monkfish, local herbs, pillowy gnocchi—yes please.

12. Riot’s Wings War

Hot & Korean wings at Riot for just €0.75 each (min 10). Bring napkins. And courage.

That’s it for this week’s wild ride of Dublin lovin.