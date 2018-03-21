Competitions

Complete This Quick Survey To Win a Luxurious Stay At Cliff Townhouse

Enjoy dinner-for-two, an overnight stay and brekkie in the morning

After all that bank holiday madness, a quick pampering break is just what the doctor ordered. 

We want to send you on a luxurious city retreat to Cliff Townhouse on Stephen's Green to relax and recuperate in the centre of Georgian Dublin. 

Enjoy dinner for two with wine in Cliff Townhouse, a fantastic seafood restaurant on St. Stephen’s Green in Dublin, with accommodation for one night in one of their nine luxurious guestrooms, and a delicious breakfast the following morning.  

Located at the very heart of our capital city, overlooking the beautiful parkland of St. Stephen’s Green and just seconds from Grafton Street, Cliff Townhouse is the perfect base for a city break, whether you are visiting Dublin for a concert, sporting event or a spot of shopping. 

An architectural jewel in the city’s heart, the striking façade of this four-storey, Georgian red-brick building sets the tone for the restaurant’s elegant dining room and marble-topped Oyster & Champagne Bar, private dining room & bar, and nine luxurious bedrooms.  

The Oyster Bar at Cliff Townhouse 

From the deep blue sea to the bright city green, Cliff Townhouse brings the freshest fish from the country’s coast to the heart of the city, to its handsome Georgian home on St. Stephen’s Green.  

Whether it’s for a quick breakfast with a pot of aromatic coffee, a leisurely brunch with a Bloody Mary, a few sparklingly fresh oysters at the pure theatre of the Oyster Bar with a creamy pint, or the drama of a shared seafood platter with all the trimmings and a bottle of bubbly or superb black sole on the bone with nut brown butter, Cliff Townhouse is the place for perfect fish, perfectly done.

Seafood platter at Cliff Townhouse

When you walk up the steps of Cliff Townhouse, you are walking in from the busy city outside to a beautifully relaxed and glamorous space, and a menu that reads like you’re right beside the seaside – your holiday from real life has begun!

Sound good? To enter, simply complete the quick survey below to help us gain more insight into how we're doing. If the survey doesn't appear below, click here.  

If you are not lucky enough to win this wonderful prize, check out www.clifftownhouse.ie  for your next trip to Dublin – for delicious food, superb guestrooms and an unbeatable location on St. Stephen’s Green!

