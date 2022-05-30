Gordon's Gin are giving you the chance to WIN some amazing festival prizes ahead of Forbidden Fruit

Forbidden Fruit is back in Royal Hospital Kilmainham this June and we're giving you the chance to WIN some festival essentials ahead of the big weekend.

Dublin's first and longest-running city-centre festival, Forbidden Fruit, is taking place this June Bank Holiday weekend, officially kickstarting the 2022 Irish festival season.

Running on Saturday 4 and Sunday 5 June, with the likes of BICEP, Lorde, Hot Chip and Peggy Gou all lined up to perform, it's sure to be an incredible weekend if you've been lucky enough to nab some tickets.

Gordon's Gin will be at Forbidden Fruit this June serving some delicious G&Ts, and they're pulling out all the stops to get you prepared for the city centre festival.

Ahead of the event, we've teamed up with Gordon's Gin to help you WIN some incredible festival essentials, so you'll have everything you need in the way of festival prep.

Some of the amazing prizes up for grabs include:

A JustEat voucher, to get your festival food fix

voucher, to get your festival food fix A FreeNow gift card , to ensure your arrive in style

gift card to ensure your arrive in style A voucher for Dublin-based fashion rental service Greens Are Good For You OR a voucher for Cut & Sew , so you get your festival look sorted.

OR a voucher for , so you get your festival look sorted. Some Gordon's Gin to sip on while you get ready!

We'll be giving away all of these prizes over on our socials in the lead up to the festival, so be sure to keep your eyes peeled.

Gordon's Gin have even created the ultimate Forbidden Fruits playlist to get you into the festival spirit, which you can listen to here or by scanning the QR code below.

As well as all of these pre-event giveaways, Gordon's Gin will be at Forbidden Fruit this year, serving fresh G&Ts throughout the weekend.

The Gordon's Gin Bar will be serving their London Dry and Premium Pink Gins, and the bar has an unbeatable view of the main stage so you won't miss a minute of the incredible line-up while enjoying a fresh G&T.

Join us at the Gordons Gin Bar at Forbidden Fruit. You’ll have an unbeatable main stage view so you can soak up the festival vibes while enjoying a refreshing G&T from the no.1 international gin, making Gordon’s your perfect festival base.

Please drink aware.