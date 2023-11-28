WIN a €1000 shopping voucher for Blanchardstown Centre

Brought to you by Blanchardstown Centre

Christmas shopping? Sorted

Christmas is well and truly on the way, and to help get all your shopping sorted, we've got one unmissable prize.

This year, we've teamed up with Blanchardstown Centre to reward one Lovin Dublin reader with a very generous shopping voucher to make this year's Christmas shopping a breeze.

Ready to dive into this exclusive competition? Here's everything you need to know about this incredible prize:

What's up for grabs?

We've got a €1,000 voucher to be spent at Blanchardstown Centre up for grabs, which should be more than enough to cover your Christmas list this festive period.

Where can I spend the voucher?

You can spend the voucher at any of the incredible stores in the shopping centre. With fashion, tech, toys and so much more, Blanchardstown Centre boasts the ultimate Christmas shopping day out. Browse party dresses in Ireland's largest Zara, rifle through the rails at Bershka, or browse luxury items in Flannels, which is home to a brand new Lego Store as well as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger and Salsa Jeans. If that wasn't enough, there's also a Marks & Spencer, Mango, River Island, Penneys, BT2 and so much more. To check out the full range of stores, visit Blanchardstown Centre's official website right here.

In addition to this huge variety of stores, shoppers can enjoy free parking, while little ones will have the opportunity to meet the main man at Santa's Enchanted Grotto.

How can I enter the competition?

To be in with a shot at winning, simply fill out the form at the bottom of this article. Good luck and happy Christmas!

If you cannot access the form, click the link right here.

