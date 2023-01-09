WIN: Tickets to a plant-based afternoon tea with prosecco at Iveagh Garden Hotel

By Lovin Dublin

January 9, 2023 at 12:33pm

Sponsored

Enjoy a delicious plant-based afternoon tea with prosecco at the 4-star Iveagh Garden Hotel.

Switching to a plant-based diet doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice the delicious things in life. Even a traditional afternoon tea can be made plant-based. In fact, we have the perfect opportunity to try it out for yourself.

To help you make the most of Veganuary, Dairygold Plant Based wants to treat you and your pals to a luxurious plant-based afternoon tea in the gorgeous Iveagh Garden Hotel.

All of the delicious food served on the day will be made using the Dairygold Plant Based range - including the  Plant Based Spread, Plant Based Grated, Plant Based Slices and Plant Based M*lk.

This browser does not support the video element.

The tasty range covers all the ingredients you'll need for prepping or cooking a delicious plant-based meal at home, ideal for anyone who's looking to eat less dairy this year.

There will be 45 winners, each receiving 4 tickets (one for yourself and three pals) for the Dairygold Plant Based Afternoon Tea, taking place in the Elle Suite at Iveagh Garden Hotel.

The ticket covers afternoon tea plus two glasses of prosecco for each guest, an ideal day out for any vegans, flexitarians or anyone who took on the Veganuary challenge this month.

There are 5 sittings of afternoon tea in total, taking place on:

  • Saturday 28th January at 2pm
  • Saturday 28th January at 3.30pm
  • Sunday 29th January at 12.30pm
  • Sunday 29th January at 2pm
  • Sunday 29th January at 3.30pm
It's the perfect way to see out Veganuary and sample some tasty plant-based products.

To be in with a chance to WIN tickets, simply enter your details HERE.

