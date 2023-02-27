WIN: To celebrate the return of Creme Egg szn we've got 6 Cadbury's hampers to giveaway

In the lead-up to Easter, we have partnered with the G.O.A.T of the chocolate world to give away six hampers stuffed with tasty treats.

For some people the coming of Spring can be witnessed through the grand stretch in the evenings, the daffodils shooting their delicate heads to the soil or the birds busying themselves with nesting. For the chocoholics amongst us, the coming of Spring can be seen when the familiar shape can be seen in stores, Cadbury's Creme Eggs. To celebrate their welcome return to our shelves, we have partnered with Cadbury to give away some very delicious chocolate hampers.

While everyone has their own unique way of eating Cadbury Creme Eggs, some things are universal - the delight at seeing the easter treat on supermarket shelves for the first time each year, the excitement of picking up your first mouth-watering Creme Egg of the season and crucially, that all-important, totally irresistible first bite. Mmmm...

For many of us, it's the ultimate comfort snack, the perfect treat to have a constant stock of in the press. So the idea of taking home a tasty hamper filled with the tasty chocolate-y snacks to share sounds like a dream, to be honest.

What you win:

To celebrate the return of Cadbury's ever-popular giveaway, we've got six delicious Cadbury Creme Egg hampers to give away, filled with loads of yummy egg goodies.

How to enter:

To be in with a chance to WIN a Cadbury Creme Egg hamper, simply fill out the form below (if you can't see the form, click here)

Impatient to find out whether you won a hamper or not? There's another class competition that you can get involved with. Cadbury's nationwide egg hunt How Do You NOT Eat Yours? campaign has also made a welcome return. Which challenges chocolate fans to truly test themselves, by finding an extremely-rare half-and-half Creme Egg and resisting temptation by not eating them.

To be in with a chance to redeem a cash prize, you have to NOT eat your rare half-and-half Creme Egg. We know it's going to be tricky to resist your delicious chocolate treat once it's in your hands but in order to claim your prize, you'll have to fight the temptation to devour the winning Creme Egg.

So to be in with a chance to nab a handy cash prize, simply pick up some tasty Creme Eggs in store and, if you're lucky enough to find one of their ever-elusive winning eggs, be careful NOT to eat it.

Take part in Cadbury's Creme Egg competition by heading to any store, purchasing an egg and checking to see if you've found a winning egg. However, if found you must not eat it –no matter how much you want to.