Diana Ross announces Dublin gig

This follows on from a gig announcement in Cork earlier this morning.

The legendary Diana Ross is coming to Ireland next year for not one, but two gigs.

Having been named as a headline act for the Sunday afternoon legends session at Glastonbury 2020, the former Supremes singer will also perform at Live At The Marquee and Dublin.

Considered as one of the original divas of pop, some of her best-known hits include Ain’t No Mountain High Enough, Upside Down and I’m Coming Out.

Set to take the stage in the Rebel county on Thursday, June 25th, she will hit the capital the following day on Friday, June 26th.

Taking place in the Royal Hospital Kilmainham, tickets for both Diana Ross gigs go on sale next Monday 25th at 9am.

READ NEXT: Mad Yolks is giving away free egg sambos this Thursday