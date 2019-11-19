Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Diana Ross announces Dublin gig

By Sarah Finnan

November 19, 2019 at 12:30pm

Share:

This follows on from a gig announcement in Cork earlier this morning.

The legendary Diana Ross is coming to Ireland next year for not one, but two gigs.

Having been named as a headline act for the Sunday afternoon legends session at Glastonbury 2020, the former Supremes singer will also perform at Live At The Marquee and Dublin.

Considered as one of the original divas of pop, some of her best-known hits include Ain’t No Mountain High Enough, Upside Down and I’m Coming Out.

Set to take the stage in the Rebel county on Thursday, June 25th, she will hit the capital the following day on Friday, June 26th.

Taking place in the Royal Hospital Kilmainham, tickets for both Diana Ross gigs go on sale next Monday 25th at 9am.

 

READ NEXT: Mad Yolks is giving away free egg sambos this Thursday

Share:

Latest articles

Dirty Dancing returning to the Bord Gáis next year

Mad Yolks is giving away free egg sambos this Thursday

A city centre bar is offering free mulled wine and mince pies every Friday in December

Pick of the week: seven deadly things to do in Dublin this week

You may also love

The Killers announce massive Malahide Castle gig 2020

Dermot Kennedy to perform free intimate gig in Dublin next week

Tenacious D is coming to Dublin for 3Arena gig

First headline acts for Trinity College Summer Series 2020 revealed

Latest podcast

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.

I'd like to receive news and exclusive offers from Lovin Dublin including competitions, products, commercial partners and activities. By submitting this form you agree to our T&Cs and our privacy policy