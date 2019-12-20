Nathan Carter announces special Dublin gig for next year

Rock me, mama.

Nathan Carter announced that he will be playing a very special summer event in Dublin next year.

The first country act to reach number one in the Irish charts after Garth Brooks, he shot to fame back in 2013.

Hitting up Dublin, he’ll play three nights at Vicar Street on Thursday 16th, Friday 17th and Saturday 18th July 2020.

Best known for his cover of Wagon Wheel, Carter has recently released his 10th studio album. Titled Heartland, it features collaborations with a number of artists including a duet with The High Kings as well as performances with Finbar Furey, Cherish the Ladies and orchestral accompaniment from the Bulgarian Symphony Orchestra.

Tickets for Nathan Carter at Vicar Street go on sale from Ticketmaster this Monday, December 23rd, at 9am.