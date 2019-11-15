The Killers announce massive Malahide Castle gig 2020

The Killers has just announced a massive Irish gig.

Part of their UK and Ireland stadium tour, The Killers will play a massive outdoor gig at Malahide Castle.

Taking place in summer 2020, the concert is set for Tuesday, June 16th, 2020.

Just announced 🙌@thekillers bring their Imploding The Mirage Tour to @MalahideCastleG on 16 June 2020. Special guest is @samfendermusic #Tickets on sale Friday 22 November at 9am https://t.co/aw1aV9Yclk pic.twitter.com/9tkdqySmX3 — Ticketmaster Ireland (@TicketmasterIre) November 15, 2019

New music will be released in Spring 2020 in the form of Imploding the Mirage, the band’s sixth studio album.

Playing a combination of both old and new music, it promises to be one of the Las Vegas rockers’ biggest tours to date.

Having last played to an Irish crowd in 2018, fans of the Mr Brightside crooners are very excited to welcome them back.

Sam Fender has been announced as the support act.

Tickets cost just under €70 and go on sale on Friday 22nd November at 9am from Ticketmaster.