These hot chocolate marshmallow bombs are back at this Dublin ice cream lab!

By Katy Thornton

September 28, 2021 at 12:09pm

Just look at the chocolate oozing underneath

This week has taken a considerable turn weather wise. From sunny skies on Sunday to a chilly breeze on Monday, autumn has finally kicked summer out. Although Irish people are well used to the cold, it's always nice to have something to warm your hands, and these marshmallow bombs are just the thing for it.

Marshmallows and hot chocolate are an iconic duo, but this takes it a step further. Three Twenty Ice Cream Lab on Drury Street serves their hot chocolate with a toasted marshmallow covering the top. You can dip a spoon inside to release a gooey and chocolatey centre - the perfect warming treat to welcome autumn.

Three Twenty is open Sunday to Thursday 1-8pm and Fridays and Saturdays 12-9pm.

Header image via Instagram/threetwentyicecreamlab

