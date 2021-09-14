Croissant ice-cream sandwiches? Sign us up!

The perfect treat for this weird weather we're having lately!

Cold Boi in St. Anne's Park wowed us when they launched in June. We covered how amazing and innovative their ice cream creations were. This newest addition to the Cold Boi family is no exception and we hope it is here to stay.

Introducing the double baked croissant ice-cream! We love to see this mix of two of our fave desserts. The ice-cream inside is chocolate espresso ripple and hazelnut praline and we are just buzzing to get our hands on it.

You can catch them in St. Anne's Park in Clontarf on Saturdays. Which ice-cream sambo are you gonna try?

Header image via Instagram/coldboi.co

