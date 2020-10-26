It's no secret that Dublin has a great reputation for food, we really are blessed with the best. Particularly those of us lucky enough to be near Portobello and The Liberties - the place is saturated with different cafes and restaurants and we plan on spending the next six weeks taking full advantage of that.

In the mood for food but can't face cooking? I hear ya. Below are 10 delish restaurants doing takeaway in Portobello and The Liberties.

Bibi's

One of Portobello's hidden gems, Bibi's has a long-standing reputation for its stellar brunch offerings. Their famous squash eggs will warm you to your very soul.

Alma

A staple on most Dubliner's top foodie spots, Alma needs no introductions. Absolutely everything on the menu is good though their pancakes hold a very special place in my heart.

Bastible

Now running weekly lunch specials, their signature sambos will keep you coming back for more. Operating as a takeaway, they're also offering Bastible at-home kits which are available for collection from Thursday to Saturday from 4pm-7pm.

I Monelli

If it's authentic Italian food you're after, I Monelli will sort you right out. Perched along the canal, their takeout menu covers all bases from starters to dessert. Tiramisu all day erryday.

Locks Windsor Terrace

Offering a click and collect service, the contents of their dinner boxes change weekly and can be preordered online. Keep an eye out for their fish and chips option though because it's extremely tasty.

57 the Headline

Just after celebrating their seventh anniversary (happy birthday guys!), owners at 57 the Headline plan on keeping their ovens fired up for the foreseeable. A great spot for a Sunday roast.

Two Pups

Offering everything from Spanish beans to wild mushroom arancini, they've also just added a McMuffin sambo to the menu and it looks deece to say the least. Open Wednesday to Sunday, the full takeaway menu can be viewed on the Two Pups website.

Antisocial

Sometimes all you need is a toastie - simple, but oh so effective and the ones from Antisocial are something to behold. As are their cocktails. Choose between all the classics including espresso martinis, margaritas and a long island ice tea that really packs a punch.

Lucky's

Would happily eat pizza for every meal and the Coke Lane offering from Lucky's will always be one of my top choices. Lucky's is now stocking cocktails from Bar 1661 too. Rumour has it they're very, very good.

Hen's Teeth

Open for collection only, their menu - though small - rarely misses the mark. Order the lot and share with your housemates... or keep all for yourself, we won't tell.

Where are your fave restaurants in Portobello and The Liberties?

Header image via Instagram/Two Pups/Bastible

