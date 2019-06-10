10 Dublin Closures That Broke Our Hearts

Our amazing city has more restaurants, pubs and clubs you could shake a stick at. But unfortunately, some of them have to close.

And when that happens, oh boy, it really hurts. Like really, really hurts. And we’ve lost some good ones in the past few years…

1. District 8

This was just an unreal venue. The parties were epic and they hosted some fantastic DJs.

2. Lemon Crepe and Coffee Co

This one really hit hard. Lemon Crepe and Coffee Co on Dawson Street had unreal coffee and super tasty crepes. Although, their South William Street location remains open. So that kind of eases the blow.

The Bernard Shaw

Okay, so it hasn’t closed yet, but it looks like it’s happening.

It was announced last month that one of the city’s most popular dive bars was refused planning permission due to other developments planned for the area.

4. Eager Beaver

Eager Beaver was one of Temple Bar’s original vintage shops, and you could find a serious bargain in the place.

5. Palace

This place had one of the biggest dance floors in Dublin and absolutely no notions about it, just good music and loads of space to dance.

6. The Hill Pub, Ranelagh

It was announced just last week that this much-loved southside pub was to close with immediate effect.

The establishment has changed ownership a number of times over the years and these days, it was popular for its delicious pub grub, and more recently its gin festivals.

7. The Cat Lounge, Smithfield

When it first opened its doors in October 2017, it was the first establishment of its kind in the city. It housed over 50 cats, most of which have been rehomed.

8. Hangar

Much like District 8, Hangar was one of the last remaining representations of Dublin club culture. You would get unreal techno that you wouldn’t find in many other clubs, and it made for a fab night out dancing.

Jo’Burger/Crackbird/Hey Donna

So many fab food joints gone so suddenly. The Jo’Burger restaurant group went into liquidation in December, meaning at least six Dublin restaurants were forced to close.

10. Dandelion

This was apparently the place to spot some Irish ‘celebs’ on a night out. The club was actually visited by the likes of Jerry Springer and even BEYONCÉ. What a time to be alive.