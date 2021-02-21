10 things you should definitely eat/drink this weekend

We be eating good these days. REAL good.

The outside world is in chaos, but happy bellies = happy hearts, and God knows we could all do with a bit more joy in our lives. The news is grim, the sun has gone back into hiding, and with nothing to do and nowhere to go, food is the one thing we can rely on to always put a smile on our face.

Dublin is overflowing with places to order from, but below are 10 things that caught our eye this week.

Breakfast burrito

Breakfast foods are the superior food group, which makes sense given that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Set yourself up for a stellar weekend by treating your tastebuds to the Little Bird breakfast burrito. Made with crispy potatoes, eggs, cheese, avocado, house fermented hot sauce and pickled jalapeños. Too bloody good.

Ice-cream sandwich

The slightest glimpse of sun and all I want is ice-cream... doesn't matter if it's still baltic out. The sun may have disappeared from the spéir once more, but these ice-cream sambos are all. I. Can. Think. About. Seriously, do yourselves a favour and grab one from Chimac because they are damn good.

Crispy fish tacos

Tacos are the weekend special of choice at Urbanity in Smithfield and these crispy haddock versions look 50 shades of delicious. Tossed in habanero, jalapeño and pineapple hot sauce, they're sure to spice up your weekend just the right amount.

Nutella pizza

Pancake Tuesday has us craving Nutella something fierce and while we'd happily grab a spoon and eat it as is, slathered atop a pizza sounds hella good too. Margherita to start, Nutella pizza for dessert.

Fancy fish finger sambo

Fish burgers often get a hard time, but don't knock it till you've tried it as they say. I was always a sceptic, but I've recently been converted and this fancy fish finger sambo has my name written alllllll over it.

New York cheesecake

Hefty but oh so delicious. Topped with raspberries and blueberries, it looks like there's enough fruit there for you to consider a slice one of your five a day.

Black bean veggie burger

Going to Soup Two and ordering anything but ramen may seem criminal but this black bean veggie burger has me convinced otherwise. One of many new vegan/veggie eats added to the menu, the halloumi spice bag is next on my list.

Chick-fil-slay toastie

A name that good needs no introductions. On the menu for the last time this weekend, eats from The Saucy Cow are only available for collection from now on so rejoice if they're within your 5km. A chi-fil-slay toastie followed by a slutty brownie sounds like a great weekend meal to me.

Blood orange cocktail

It's blood orange season, baby... and you'd be a fool not to take full advantage while you still can. Putting their own twist on the classic Long Island iced tea, Hartley's in Dun Laoghaire serve a Kingstown iced tea that packs the same punch but is "a little more Irish". Sold.

Smoked chicken wings

Ain't no thing like a chicken wing. Baste has just readded their famous smoked versions back to the menu which is definite cause for celebration. If you're not a saucy mess by the end, then you've gone wrong somewhere along the line...

Happy feasting, homies.

Header image via Instagram/Soup Two/Chimac

