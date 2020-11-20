10 Toy Show treat boxes to tuck into during this year's show

Staying in? Lovin Dublin's Date Box meal kit is officially available to order. Go on and treat yourself!

Elevate the viewing experience this by making sure you have one of these tasty Toy Show treat boxes to hand.

Watching the Toy Show is an annual tradition. Doesn't matter what age you are, come November time, Irish people the world over begin preparing for Toy Show night. What might that entail you ask? Well from my experience, there are a few absolute essentials that help to make the occasion every year - those being comfy PJs, a warm blanket fort and plenty of snacks.

Some people put us all to shame and bake their own homemade offerings ahead of time but if you're feeling a bit uninspired in the kitchen, one of these Toy Show treat boxes will definitely do the trick.

When exactly is the Toy Show? Find out all the details you could possibly need here - including date, time and rumoured guests.

The Cake Mantell

Think cake popsicles, chocolate biscuit cake, brookies, cake jars, melt biscuits - work your way through this and you'll be on a sugar high for days.

Sweet Wheels Dublin

A mixture of chocolate and jellies all contained within one very festive looking carrier box.

Colhoun Creations

Not specifically a Toy Show treat box but definitely one that the whole family would enjoy and a great way to make the festive fun last all day.

The Dough Baby

Sure to go down a treat (hehe) with animal lovers, the Dough Baby's offering even has an owl cookie in honour of the Late Late's famous mascot. Edible cookie dough flavours include chocolate, birthday cake and cookies and cream. Yum, yum and double yum.

Personalised Chocs

A great shout if you really want to impress as this one comes with a custom Late Late chocolate bar and everything. Along with a giant candy cane, large chocolate Santa, popcorn, snowman soup (contents for hot chocolate), mini love heart sweets, mini jellies and a lollipop. Ideal.

Carolyn's Sweets

Carolyn's Sweets has three different Toy Show boxes on offer, each of which comes packed within a personalised magnetic box. Treats range from popcorn to smarties, fizzy drinks and chocolate so all bases are covered.

Aunty Nellie's Sweet Shop

One of the dotiest little sweet shops I ever did see, Auntie Nellie's is what I imagine Honeyduke's Sweet Shop in Harry Potter to look like. Stocked with all kinds of sweet (and sour!) treats, their Toy Show box comprises plenty of Christmassy eats with a gluten-free option also available.

Treat Boutique Dublin

Another personalised share box, Treat Boutique fill theirs with a mix of sweet jellies and chocolate - both necessary components of any good Toy Show home viewing party for the gang.

Chez Cheese

Again, not specifically a Toy Show Treat box but if you want to kill two birds with one stone (metaphorically speaking, of course), might I recommend Chez Cheese? A cheese/charcuterie board will keep big kids happy while little ones will love this festive hot chocolate making kit.

The Bakehouse

The Bakehouse have several different Christmas boxes available ranging from treats and wine to a festive meal box for four. Whatever you're after, they most likely have it.

Let the Toy Show countdown commence.

Header image via Instagram/Coulhoun Creations/Chez Cheese