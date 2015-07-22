Nine Healthy Dublin Restaurants Where You Can Go For A Guilt-Free Dinner

Going out for dinner is an act we all enjoy. However, depending on where you go, it can make you feel a bit sluggish and lethargic at the end of a meal.

Buuut, it doesn't have to be that way.

Dublin is awash with healthy restaurants at the moment, with most of them boasting healthier options for evening meals, and not just for lunch.

Behold, the healthiest dinners around Dublin for 2019.

1. Brother Hubbard North

While Brother Hubbard boasts residences on both the south and north sides of the city, Brother Hubbard North is the only one of the two that serves up dinner.

With dishes like Roast Squash, toasted freekah, labneh makbous, rocket, pickled red onion, Charred Broccolini, Mange Tout & Red pepper with our spiced butter, and ‘Imam Bayildi’ Aubergine, spinach, dukkah, caramelised garlic, spiced tomato, chickpea, lemon zest – this health food haven has you sussed for a night of nutritious grazing.

2. Cornucopia

This vegetarian restaurant serves up breakfast, lunch and dinner and boasts some of the tastiest plant-based meals in the city.

Their dinner menu offers delights such as Cashew baked aubergine with smoked paprika mash and pea sauce, Red onion, leek and sundried tomato polenta cakes with mushroom sauce and sweet corn and leek relish and Butternut squash and cashew cannelloni with gran Moravia cheese.

A must for health-loving veggies.

3. Balfe's

This dreamy brasserie boasts specials like Roast Atlantic hake with quinoa & Asian greens, Seafood skillet, salmon, cod, cockles & mussels in a white wine cream sauce and Pilaf with greens, bulgar wheat, toasted cashews & herbs.



Tasty health food in a glam setting can be hard to come by, so this place is a total gem.

4. Gourmet Food Parlour

Having recently just announced that they're opening a new branch in Santry, Gourmet Food Parlour boasts multiple locations around the city, and even serve up tasty grub in 37 Dawson Street, for those of you who want to stay central.

Their Dun Laoghaire branch boasts a tapas restaurant at night, serving up everything from Wild mushroom croquettes with a garlic dipping sauce to Salt & pepper squid, chipotle aioli.



They also boast antipasti to die for.

5. The Greenhouse

This Dublin 2 fine-dining restaurant was awarded a Michelin star back in 2016, and with a menu like this it's not hard to see why.

In here you can order lighter dishes such as Cod, luberon asparagus, with creamed crab and Beef, parsnips and chanterelles served with truffles.

6. Stone at Rustic by Dylan McGrath

Famed chef Dylan McGrath has nailed it with this menu, serving us delicate treats alongside more decadent options – to allow for health-conscious diners to watch what they're eating, even when their company isn't.

In here you'll find fitness fanatic favourites such as Courgette linguini and Monkfish on the bone, served on a banana leaf. Delish.

7. Umi Falafel

The best falafel in town, these guys serve up tasty dishes with super reasonable price-tags. Choose from Lentil Salad to Tabouleh to Spinach Filo Rolls to Baba Ghanoush.

To get a sample of it all, share the All Day Umi Plate For Two for just €14.50.

8. Govindas

A vegan haven, Govindas has both a north and south side location – meaning you're once again covered wherever you are.

Choose from whatever's on offer that day; which is bound to me an Indian mix of tofu, salads, vegetarian lasagnas and ample amounts of butternut squash.

And, if you go late enough (about 9pm) they seriously slash the prices.

9. And finally, Sushihome

Sushihome is the newest vegan sushi place in town, offering meatless sushi substitutes, packed to the brim with taste.

The Dorset Street haunt hails itself as a 'plant-based sushi service, that offers an assortment of distinctive sushi rolls valuing creativity and health in an beautiful combination.' And we can't help but agree.

I mean...

So, there you have it.

Now all you have to do is choose...