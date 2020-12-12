12 Days of a Christmas Carol - Dublin celebs team up for special festive project

12 well-known Dublin celebrities will come together for a festive project this holiday season. Titled 12 Days of a Christmas carol, it will help to spread some much-needed positivity and cheer.

Unable to host the usual yearly festivities, Lord Mayor of Dublin Hazel Chu, still wanted to do something to mark the occasion - coming up with a new festive way to spread Christmas cheer.

Gathering 12 different Dublin personalities together for the 12 Days of a Christmas Carol, each one will read an extract from the popular Charles Dickens classic as part of the celebrations. Set to run over the course of 12 nights, all the action will take place from a cosy fireside perch in the Mansion House.

A tale about the true meaning of Christmas, the project will also help raise funds for the Mansion House Fuel Fund - an initiative set up in 1891 to help those in need during a particularly hard winter. Continuing as the Lord Mayor’s personal charity ever since, it now distributes cash grants through charitable societies including St. Vincent de Paul and Dublin Simon.

Commenting on the festive project, Lord Mayor Hazel Chu said:

"The Mansion House has always welcomed the public with a series of events and engagements at Christmas. Sadly, due to the pandemic, we cannot host any of our usual ones this festive season.

"But, we still want to show that we’re here and that we’re with you, and we want to bring you a bit of festive cheer with 12 Days of a Christmas Carol.

"I can’t wait to show you what Christmas is like inside the house so tune in!"

What well-known faces can you expect to see? Included amongst the lineup you'll find Bernard Brogan, PJ Gallagher and even Bosco. Along with the all of following big names who have also signed on to be a part of the project:

Ray D'Arcy

Lisa Hannigan

Sene Naoupu

Rory Cowan

Jamie Heaslip

Ryan Andrews

Denise Chaila

Eoin Colfer

Kellie Harrington

Lord Mayor Hazel Chu

James Patrice

You can catch the whole live on all Lovin social channels (Instagram, Twitter and Facebook) each night from December 13th-24th at 7pm.