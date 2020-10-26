12 Halloween-inspired treats to sink your teeth into this week

Feeling festive yet? Whatever your answer, the solution is simple - indulge in some tasty Halloween treats.
Happy (almost) Halloween! I'm a little early but my body clock is all over the place this weekend - still adjusting to the time changing if I'm honest.
Blessing us with an extra hour in bed, the flip side is that daylight saving time means longer, darker evenings. Determined not to let it get me down, I'll be filling my days with tasty Halloween treats to help me through.
Here are 12 of my top picks for the week that's in it.
Pumpkin spiced latte
Bringing pumpkin spiced lattes to the extreme. The pumpkin (or is it a squash?) may just be for insta purposes, but the vessel is a subsidiary to the drink... in other words, it's just as good served in a regular old cup.
View this post on Instagram
Now that's a pumpkin latte 🤣 🎃🍂☕⠀ ⠀ We are back today with Urbanity to go from our hatch. ⠀ Come down and say hi! 😀⠀ ⠀ We are serving brunch, our very own house roasted @urbanitycoffee , @clementandpekoe teas, freshly squeezed oj and a fabulous selection of wines (stock up for the mid-term 🤪)⠀ ⠀ ⠀ Stay positive 👊⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ #smithfield #dublineats #urbanity #dublin7 #instafood #supportlocal⠀#pumpkinlatte #halloween #pumkinspicedlatte ⠀
Pumpkin spice ice-cream sambos
It's never too cold for ice-cream, and anyone who thinks otherwise may need to reevaluate some things. Chimac has come out with their own take on the pumpkin spice trend, unveiling the PSL sammie earlier this month.
View this post on Instagram
⚠️ ⚠️ It’s pumpkin spice latte season! ⚠️ ⚠️ It’s time to spice things up with our PSL sammie - we’re talking @3fecoffee cold brew ice-cream sandwiched between two white choc chip pumpkin snickerdoodles, dunked in white choc and sprinkled with our cinnamon crumble. 🎃 🌶 ☕️ #pumpkinspiceseason #callmeplumpkin
Hot chocolate
Hot chocolate is an all year round kinda treat but Halloween is as good a reason as any to indulge in an extra-decadent one. 57 the Headline has just added a salted caramel bailey's version to their menu and it's the stuff of dreams.
Pumpkin bread
Bread you say? I'm in. Pop in the toaster, slather in butter and serve with a steaming bowl of soup. DELISH.
Halloween donuts
Both Krispy Kreme and The Rolling Donut have festively themed donuts on offer... better try them both to compare.
View this post on Instagram
Happy Bank Holiday Monday! We are loving seeing all of your spooky creations 😀 Tag us and share your DIY designs! Our Halloween DIY boxes are still available to order for anytime this week (collection & delivery) 🎃✨ . . . #therollingdonut #donuts #donut #halloween #diy #spooky #creative #food
Pumpkin risotto
Cold weather calls for warm comfort food and risotto is up there as some of the best.
Spooky cupcakes
Bright orange and with festive adornments - these little guys will definitely help fill the trick or treating sized void in our bellies.
Blood-curdling cocktails
One for the big kids amongst us, for no Halloween feast would be complete without a witchy cocktail or two.
Pumpkin pie
Not to everyone's liking but if there's one place you can trust to do it right, it's the Pepper Pot. Would highly recommend picking up a bag of their famous bagels while you're there.
View this post on Instagram
Before we mention the “C” word ahem “Christmas hampers” we still have Halloween to get through with all its baked delights... we’ll have our spiced pumpkin pie, barm breac and Halloween cookies.. in-house and all to order online from next week.. here’s a look back at last years pies to get you in le mood! #halloween #dublinbakery #instabakery #pumpkinpie
Frankenstein cookies
A cookie and a cuppa - the only thing to see out the long weekend and I'll hear no ifs, ands or buts about it.
Orange soup
No, not the fruit, the colour... anything to fit the theme, ya hear? The latest winter warmer to the Storyboard menu, this one comes packed with carrot, coconut and coriander. Cool.
Chai latte
Maybe you're not quite there yet with the whole pumpkin spiced latte thing, but chai lattes are a good substitute. Delicious and autumnal.
With any luck, at least one of the above will fall within your 5k. If not... consider it a list of things to look forward to on the other side.
Header image via Instagram/Krispy Kreme