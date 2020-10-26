12 Halloween-inspired treats to sink your teeth into this week

Feeling festive yet? Whatever your answer, the solution is simple - indulge in some tasty Halloween treats.

Happy (almost) Halloween! I'm a little early but my body clock is all over the place this weekend - still adjusting to the time changing if I'm honest.

Blessing us with an extra hour in bed, the flip side is that daylight saving time means longer, darker evenings. Determined not to let it get me down, I'll be filling my days with tasty Halloween treats to help me through.

Here are 12 of my top picks for the week that's in it.

Pumpkin spiced latte

Bringing pumpkin spiced lattes to the extreme. The pumpkin (or is it a squash?) may just be for insta purposes, but the vessel is a subsidiary to the drink... in other words, it's just as good served in a regular old cup.

Pumpkin spice ice-cream sambos

It's never too cold for ice-cream, and anyone who thinks otherwise may need to reevaluate some things. Chimac has come out with their own take on the pumpkin spice trend, unveiling the PSL sammie earlier this month.

Hot chocolate

Hot chocolate is an all year round kinda treat but Halloween is as good a reason as any to indulge in an extra-decadent one. 57 the Headline has just added a salted caramel bailey's version to their menu and it's the stuff of dreams.

Pumpkin bread

Bread you say? I'm in. Pop in the toaster, slather in butter and serve with a steaming bowl of soup. DELISH.

Halloween donuts

Both Krispy Kreme and The Rolling Donut have festively themed donuts on offer... better try them both to compare.

Pumpkin risotto

Cold weather calls for warm comfort food and risotto is up there as some of the best.

Spooky cupcakes

Bright orange and with festive adornments - these little guys will definitely help fill the trick or treating sized void in our bellies.

Blood-curdling cocktails

One for the big kids amongst us, for no Halloween feast would be complete without a witchy cocktail or two.

Pumpkin pie

Not to everyone's liking but if there's one place you can trust to do it right, it's the Pepper Pot. Would highly recommend picking up a bag of their famous bagels while you're there.

Frankenstein cookies

A cookie and a cuppa - the only thing to see out the long weekend and I'll hear no ifs, ands or buts about it.

Orange soup

No, not the fruit, the colour... anything to fit the theme, ya hear? The latest winter warmer to the Storyboard menu, this one comes packed with carrot, coconut and coriander. Cool.

Chai latte

Maybe you're not quite there yet with the whole pumpkin spiced latte thing, but chai lattes are a good substitute. Delicious and autumnal.

With any luck, at least one of the above will fall within your 5k. If not... consider it a list of things to look forward to on the other side.

Header image via Instagram/Krispy Kreme

