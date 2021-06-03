150 new portaloos confirmed for the city centre this weekend

Lord Mayor Hazel Chu has confirmed that 150 portaloos will be in place in the city centre this weekend.

There had been numerous calls for additional toilets and bins to be put in place in the city after scenes of large gatherings in recent weeks. Those calls have now been answered as Hazel Chu confirmed today: '150 portaloo toilets, 54 large Eurobins and 80 Barrel Bins across the City from this weekend with a specific focus on high footfall areas in the City Centre!'

Just got a confirmation from Recovery Task Force manager: 150 Portaloo toilets, 54 large Eurobins and 80 Barrel Bins across the City from this weekend with a specific focus on high footfall areas in the City Centre! — Hazel Chu (@hazechu) June 3, 2021

The toilets will be open daily from 10am until 11pm with the locations as follows:

Wolfetone Sq. – additional provision ·

Central median on O’Connell Street

Smithfield – South end

Royal Canal

Mountjoy Sq

Diamond Park

Sycamore St

Temple Bar Square

Chatham Row

Sth King Street

Coppinger Row

Dame Court

Dame Lane

Merrion Square

Last weekend, large crowds gathered on South William Street, leaving piles of litter behind in the area.