22 at home restaurant kits to try out this weekend

Many restaurants have reverted back to offering at home restaurant kits in light of level three restrictions. A clever way to allow businesses to continue running, it gives you the chance to support your favourite eateries from a safe distance.

Each one comes pre-prepped, usually with most of the hard graft already out of the way so all you need to do is follow the instructions, reheat and plate up.

Below are 22 at home restaurant kits to consider giving a whirl next time the hunger hits.

Bang @ home

A Michelin guide restaurant, the Bang menu changes weekly and comprises five different courses. Yes, FIVE! Extremely easy to put together and extremely delicious - a win win.

Allta Box

Now offering delivery through all of Leinster, crack out the Allta box for a special occasion and prepare to impress. Expect handmade sourdough, fresh pasta and seasonal provisions.

Póg at home

Fancy a póg? Now offering their famous pancakes in a handy at home kit, it comes with all the ingredients needed to whip up a spread fit for a royal. €25 for the box or add a bottle of bubbles for €18 more.

777 taquito kit

Bring the fiesta home with a 777 taquito kit. Each one is designed to feed two people and yes, chips and guac are included. Ordering a bottle of their magic margarita mix is highly recommended... you wouldn't want your food to be lonely, now would you?

Pitt Bros @ home

Summer may be over (sigh) but that doesn't mean BBQ season has to end. Order ahead of the weekend and it will be at your door by Thursday or Friday.

Tang dinner box

Dinner for two, by them, for you... that has quite a nice ring to it. A good option for anyone with specific dietary requirements as the Tang team are always willing to accommodate if at all possible.

Frank's/Delahunt picnic box

Featuring the best of both venues, the Delahunt snack box changes weekly and can be paired with a lovely bottle of vino from Frank's. Alternatively, you could also opt for the cheese picnic box which sounds like the stuff of dreams if I'm honest.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CFfkkrYHyua/

Locks Windsor Terrace dinner kit

Choose between the Delmonico rib-eye meal, the short rib of beef meal or the set meal option for one. Wine and drinks can also be preordered online to collect with your meal.

Baan Thai curry kit

Forced to postpone their upcoming series of pop-up culinary events, the team has quickly pivoted to at-home meal kits instead. Now stocking a range of Thai-inspired signature cocktails too - sure to help spice up your life.

Eaton 6w waffle box

One of several brunch kits on this list, the waffle kit from Eaton 6w is best enjoyed in bed with multiple cups of coffee. No better way to start the weekend.

Featherblade 51 bacon cheeseburger kit

In the mood for a big juicy burger? Then this is the kit for you. Comprising enough ingredients to make four burgers, the bacon cheeseburger kit comes with brioche buns, black garlic mayo, pickled red onion, four signature Featherblade patties, aged cheddar cheese and applewood smoked bacon. Taaaasty.

Mister S BoSsam feast

Celebrating Spanish Wine Week, you can add a bottle of vino to your Mister S order for just a tenner this weekend. The BoSsam Feast is enough to feed four and centres around a 3.5-4kg piece of Andarl Farm Pork Shoulder... that's the Sunday roast sorted so.

Old Music Shop Afternoon Tea

Bringing the luxury of afternoon tea to your back garden - whether you dress up for the occasion or decide to enjoy in your comfiest loungewear is up to you. The height of notions but it's 2020 and anything goes, so treat yaself.

Mr Fox Cheese & Charcuterie

Just off the back of their pop-up with Bar 1661, Mr Fox is still doing at home meal kits, including a cheese & charcuterie option that is best enjoyed with a chilled beveragino of your choice.

Bastible @ home

A modern Irish restaurant in Portobello, Bastible has had to close since the onset of level three restrictions. Reverting back to their popular Bastible @ home kits, there are three different options to choose from, including a veggie meal.

Clanbrassil House dinner kit

A Michelin guide restaurant, Clanbrassil House is another Dublin 8 restaurant that is practically neighbours with Bastible. Now offering their family style dishes and bottles of wine to enjoy at home, the menu consists of a selection of snacks and small plates, a main course and dessert.

Daddy's brunch in a box

Let me set the scene: it's Saturday morning, you awaken from your slumber - suddenly ravenous. Who you gonna call? That's right, Daddy's. Save yourself the washing up and order one of these bad boys instead.

Uno Mas dinner kit

A Michelin Bib Gourmand holder, Uno Mas is a fave with foodies. Offering both meat and veggie options, as with many of the other at home restaurant kits on the list, this one comes with a starter, main and dessert... as well as some nibbles to snack on while you prep the rest.

Etto vegetarian kit

The veggie kit has pumpkin gnocchi on the menu this week and that's me sold. Don't even get me started on the dessert offering (a salted caramel tart just FYI). Drooling.

Baste BBQ box

A must-try for meat lovers, Baste has two different BBQ boxes on offer - the beef & bird or the whole hog. Sides include sweet 'n' spicy slaw, purple potato salad and lemon couscous.

Uno Pizza pizza & prosecco kit

Half the fun of at home restaurant kits are in the making of them - as is the case with the Uno @ home option. The bubbles are a necessary companion... obviously. Pizza + prosecco = the perfect night in.

57 the Headline Sunday roast

Take the 'lazy Sunday' mentality to the extreme and order your roast dinner straight to your door. A weekend treat your tummy will thank you for.

Which one caught your eye? All of 'em? Same.