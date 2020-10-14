22 at home restaurant kits to try out this weekend

Many restaurants have reverted back to offering at home restaurant kits in light of level three restrictions. A clever way to allow businesses to continue running, it gives you the chance to support your favourite eateries from a safe distance.
Each one comes pre-prepped, usually with most of the hard graft already out of the way so all you need to do is follow the instructions, reheat and plate up.
Below are 22 at home restaurant kits to consider giving a whirl next time the hunger hits.
Bang @ home
A Michelin guide restaurant, the Bang menu changes weekly and comprises five different courses. Yes, FIVE! Extremely easy to put together and extremely delicious - a win win.
Allta Box
Now offering delivery through all of Leinster, crack out the Allta box for a special occasion and prepare to impress. Expect handmade sourdough, fresh pasta and seasonal provisions.
Póg at home
Fancy a póg? Now offering their famous pancakes in a handy at home kit, it comes with all the ingredients needed to whip up a spread fit for a royal. €25 for the box or add a bottle of bubbles for €18 more.
View this post on Instagram
If you want to bring the taste of Póg to your house, this box is the right one! You can make our signature protein pancakes in your house and add the best toppings to these babies. Orders until 6pm today for collection tomorrow at Póg Howth shop. 🥞🍴❤️ Tag someone who should buy you one of these beautiful brunch boxes 👇🏼 . . . . . A quick reminder: we have available the option for an additional bottle bubbles to each Póg box (just saying 🤣) #pancakes #proteinpancakes #bestpancakes #dublinpancakes #brunchboxes #pogcafehowth
777 taquito kit
Bring the fiesta home with a 777 taquito kit. Each one is designed to feed two people and yes, chips and guac are included. Ordering a bottle of their magic margarita mix is highly recommended... you wouldn't want your food to be lonely, now would you?
View this post on Instagram
New menu in our #777atHOME Taquito Party Kit. Everything you need to bring 777 home with you. All for €50. Totopos To Share Pork Carnitas Seats Guisado Quinoa & Tomatillo Salad Picco de Gallo Roast Corn Meringue Add one of our Margarita bottles for €40 and your night is complete! Order online and collect Thursday-Sunday from George’s Street or from @dillingersdublin in Ranelagh.
Pitt Bros @ home
Summer may be over (sigh) but that doesn't mean BBQ season has to end. Order ahead of the weekend and it will be at your door by Thursday or Friday.
Tang dinner box
Dinner for two, by them, for you... that has quite a nice ring to it. A good option for anyone with specific dietary requirements as the Tang team are always willing to accommodate if at all possible.
View this post on Instagram
Saturday menu is LIVE at the link in our bio and, BIG DEVELOPMENT....we are thrilled to be able to offer a delivery service this weekend! The response has been overwhelmingly positive so far on these and for that we are extremely thankful ☺️ Plans this weekend? Why not get involved! #tangfood #dinnerboxes #saturday #collection #delivery
Frank's/Delahunt picnic box
Featuring the best of both venues, the Delahunt snack box changes weekly and can be paired with a lovely bottle of vino from Frank's. Alternatively, you could also opt for the cheese picnic box which sounds like the stuff of dreams if I'm honest.
Locks Windsor Terrace dinner kit
Choose between the Delmonico rib-eye meal, the short rib of beef meal or the set meal option for one. Wine and drinks can also be preordered online to collect with your meal.
View this post on Instagram
We are back open this coming Friday, Saturday & Sunday from 12.30 until 8.00pm each day. We will be serving a takeout menu with tables available outside on our terrace, all items on the menu are available for collection/takeaway. We also have Dinner box meals available which can be ordered through our website. Have a great day!❌
Baan Thai curry kit
Forced to postpone their upcoming series of pop-up culinary events, the team has quickly pivoted to at-home meal kits instead. Now stocking a range of Thai-inspired signature cocktails too - sure to help spice up your life.
View this post on Instagram
👩🏻🍳Take a break from the norm for your very own Thai cooking experience in your kitchen 👩🏻🍳🇹🇭 ———————————— 👍🏼 Easy to cook 👍🏼 Restaurant quality food 👍🏼 Something fun and new to try 👍🏼 Saves time 👍🏼 Just the right amount of ingredients 👍🏼 Order online in a few clicks ———————————— Our freshly packed meal kits for 2 are only €22 Order yours from our link in our bio 💕💕 ———————————— #mealkits #baanthaiDIY #ireland_gram #dublinireland #dublineats #dublinfoodguide #dublinigers #dublinlife #dublinrestaurants #irishfoodie #dublinfood #dublinfoodie #foodstories #igersdublin #dineindublin #dublinfoodguide #dublinfoodies #_foodstories_ #dubliners #thaistyle #lovindublin #baanthaiireland #leopardstown #dundrum #sandyford #carrickmines #blackrock #foxrock #stepaside
Eaton 6w waffle box
One of several brunch kits on this list, the waffle kit from Eaton 6w is best enjoyed in bed with multiple cups of coffee. No better way to start the weekend.
Featherblade 51 bacon cheeseburger kit
In the mood for a big juicy burger? Then this is the kit for you. Comprising enough ingredients to make four burgers, the bacon cheeseburger kit comes with brioche buns, black garlic mayo, pickled red onion, four signature Featherblade patties, aged cheddar cheese and applewood smoked bacon. Taaaasty.
Mister S BoSsam feast
Celebrating Spanish Wine Week, you can add a bottle of vino to your Mister S order for just a tenner this weekend. The BoSsam Feast is enough to feed four and centres around a 3.5-4kg piece of Andarl Farm Pork Shoulder... that's the Sunday roast sorted so.
View this post on Instagram
Next weeks meals go on sale @ 5pm. We have teamed up with @spainfoodwine for Spanish Wine Week to offer you some incredible bottles alongside our BoSsam Feast. The best part, the bottles are coming at the competitive price of €0. 🤭 Not one to be missed, limited supply offer. When they’re gone they’re gone and all that. Thanks again to everyone for the support, we’ll keep trying to make sure your hard earned money is well spent. 🙏👊🙏 #BoSSam #tacos #wine #winelover #SWW2020
Old Music Shop Afternoon Tea
Bringing the luxury of afternoon tea to your back garden - whether you dress up for the occasion or decide to enjoy in your comfiest loungewear is up to you. The height of notions but it's 2020 and anything goes, so treat yaself.
Mr Fox Cheese & Charcuterie
Just off the back of their pop-up with Bar 1661, Mr Fox is still doing at home meal kits, including a cheese & charcuterie option that is best enjoyed with a chilled beveragino of your choice.
Bastible @ home
A modern Irish restaurant in Portobello, Bastible has had to close since the onset of level three restrictions. Reverting back to their popular Bastible @ home kits, there are three different options to choose from, including a veggie meal.
View this post on Instagram
The starters on this weeks “Bastible at home” menu include a shaved celeriac salad with walnut butter & Cais na Tire sheep’s cheese, a hot-smoked sea trout & pink fir potato number plus a wedge of our homemade sourdough with cultured butter. And... We have now added Thursdays to our collection times. For this weeks orders please follow the #linkinbio👆 We really appreciate all the orders, support & feedback during this challenging period. 🙌 #mealkits #bastible #dublin8 #takeaway #clickandcollection
Clanbrassil House dinner kit
A Michelin guide restaurant, Clanbrassil House is another Dublin 8 restaurant that is practically neighbours with Bastible. Now offering their family style dishes and bottles of wine to enjoy at home, the menu consists of a selection of snacks and small plates, a main course and dessert.
View this post on Instagram
Sticky toffee pudding is the dessert on our meal kits this week 😋 And ....you can now order an option for just mains & desserts (bypassing the starters) if that’s what you fancy? Now taking orders for this weekend collection through the #linkinbio👆 #clickandcollect #clanbrassilhouse #chickendinner #stickytoffeepudding
Daddy's brunch in a box
Let me set the scene: it's Saturday morning, you awaken from your slumber - suddenly ravenous. Who you gonna call? That's right, Daddy's. Save yourself the washing up and order one of these bad boys instead.
View this post on Instagram
BRUNCH IN A BOX IS BACK 🚨🚨🚨 Well folks, we all knew an autumn winter lockdown was on the cards. How it was handled is another story, but let's get through this Dublin lockdown together positively. Support us please whenever you think of coffee or eating something delicious. Support our brothers and sisters @thecirculardublin with their @decentdrinksclub and @cokelanepizza for those inevitable movie nights. Support each other! It's 3 weeks and we know what we're doing. We love you! ❤️❤️❤️
Uno Mas dinner kit
A Michelin Bib Gourmand holder, Uno Mas is a fave with foodies. Offering both meat and veggie options, as with many of the other at home restaurant kits on the list, this one comes with a starter, main and dessert... as well as some nibbles to snack on while you prep the rest.
Etto vegetarian kit
The veggie kit has pumpkin gnocchi on the menu this week and that's me sold. Don't even get me started on the dessert offering (a salted caramel tart just FYI). Drooling.
Baste BBQ box
A must-try for meat lovers, Baste has two different BBQ boxes on offer - the beef & bird or the whole hog. Sides include sweet 'n' spicy slaw, purple potato salad and lemon couscous.
View this post on Instagram
Fancy getting stuck into this over the weekend??? Our Smoked Meat BBQ Baste Boxes, pre-order now for Click + Collect Thursday - Sunday 🔥🔥🔥 Link in profile to book 📲 https://bastebbq.com/bbq-to-go/click-collect-boxes/ . . . . . #bastebbq #bbq #grill #dublin #festival #smoke #barbecue #burger #fire #outdoor #lownslow #barbeque #cookingwithfire #streetfood #pitmaster #thisisirishfood #livefire #girlsthatgrill #slowcooked #dublinfood #grilltime #irishfood #asador #craftbeer #barbecoa #dublinfood #irelandlockdown #smokemeateveryday
Uno Pizza pizza & prosecco kit
Half the fun of at home restaurant kits are in the making of them - as is the case with the Uno @ home option. The bubbles are a necessary companion... obviously. Pizza + prosecco = the perfect night in.
View this post on Instagram
Make this yourself at home 🙌🏻 >>> swipe to see what our HOME KIT contains >>> . You’ll get quality ingredients to make your own Neapolitan pizzas at home using just a frying pan and your grill or oven! . Ingredients include dough balls, fior di latte mozzarella, san marzano tomato sauce, parmigiano reggiano, fresh basil, virgin olive oil and more! . The kits come with simple instructions to follow and we have tips saved in our Highlights too. . Choose to team your pizza kit with Prosecco or Moretti beer (non alcoholic available) and we can cater for Gluten Free and Vegan options. . Available for nationwide delivery, what are you waiting for? Order at UNO.ie
57 the Headline Sunday roast
Take the 'lazy Sunday' mentality to the extreme and order your roast dinner straight to your door. A weekend treat your tummy will thank you for.
View this post on Instagram
Sunday means Roast. 28 day black angus beef or half Roast free range chicken served with all the trimmings from 4pm. . Roast Dinner is call and collect only and meals are limited. Call or text us at 08717311311 to pre order from 2pm. . . Outdoor seating is first come first served. . #sundayroast #sundayrelax #roastbeef #roastspuds #irishbeef #roastchickendinner #localproduce #localbar #buyirish #support #supportlocal #supportirish #smallbusiness #craft #craftbeer #booknow #cocktails #offlicense
Which one caught your eye? All of 'em? Same.