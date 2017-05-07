Dublin

23 Things You're Guaranteed To See On A Sunny Day In Dún Laoghaire

10. 60,000 seagulls losing their shit over disregarded food scraps

Have you ever been so lucky and been able to escape out to Dún Laoghaire on a sunny day?

Yes, yes you have. Because that's where all of Dublin migrates to once they catch a whiff of sunshine. 

And once out there, you're pretty much bound to catch a glimpse of certain things. For example...

1. 40,000 teenagers

2. 653 sunburnt shoulders 

3. A mortifyingly long queue for Scrumdiddly's 

4. 17 fallen ice-creams

God bless them. 

4. Two 16-year old's scrappin'

6. The same group of aul lads who go swimming every day absolutely hating the crowds

7. GAA shorts in every colour ever made

Gaa Shorts 2

Photo cred: O'Neills

8. Cars parked on double yellows as far as the eye can see

It's a beautiful thing. 

9. Groups of lads screaming 'let's fuckin' have it!' in Wetherspoons

10. 60,000 seagulls losing their shit over disregarded food scraps

K Lk1 Qa8Mr Yd Qa

11. Enough streaky fake tan to paint to world brown

12. At least three Leinster rugby players

13. Chung fellas flinging themselves off heights any which way

14. Scantily clad teenagers draped across the bandstand

15. At least four boomboxes playing Rihanna

16. A plethora of Bichon Frises losing their minds at the mere sight of one another

17. At least two Gardaí attempting to keep the peace

18. The consequential booing of said Gardaí

19. A trail of tins of cider

20. Shit tonnes of sensible crocs 

21. Couples snapping the perfect Instagram shot

22. And finally, at least half the people there who didn't 'dress for the weather' and are now on their way to a pretty serious bout of sunstroke

L0 Mypk Raq Z3W1 Pn28

Ahh, good times. 

Kate Demolder

Written By

Kate Demolder

Kate is a staff writer here at Lovin Dublin. T: @katedemolder / kate@lovin.com

