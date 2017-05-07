23 Things You're Guaranteed To See On A Sunny Day In Dún Laoghaire
10. 60,000 seagulls losing their shit over disregarded food scraps
Have you ever been so lucky and been able to escape out to Dún Laoghaire on a sunny day?
Yes, yes you have. Because that's where all of Dublin migrates to once they catch a whiff of sunshine.
And once out there, you're pretty much bound to catch a glimpse of certain things. For example...
1. 40,000 teenagers
2. 653 sunburnt shoulders
3. A mortifyingly long queue for Scrumdiddly's
4. 17 fallen ice-creams
God bless them.
4. Two 16-year old's scrappin'
6. The same group of aul lads who go swimming every day absolutely hating the crowds
7. GAA shorts in every colour ever made
8. Cars parked on double yellows as far as the eye can see
It's a beautiful thing.
9. Groups of lads screaming 'let's fuckin' have it!' in Wetherspoons
10. 60,000 seagulls losing their shit over disregarded food scraps
11. Enough streaky fake tan to paint to world brown
12. At least three Leinster rugby players
13. Chung fellas flinging themselves off heights any which way
14. Scantily clad teenagers draped across the bandstand
15. At least four boomboxes playing Rihanna
16. A plethora of Bichon Frises losing their minds at the mere sight of one another
17. At least two Gardaí attempting to keep the peace
18. The consequential booing of said Gardaí
19. A trail of tins of cider
20. Shit tonnes of sensible crocs
21. Couples snapping the perfect Instagram shot
22. And finally, at least half the people there who didn't 'dress for the weather' and are now on their way to a pretty serious bout of sunstroke
Ahh, good times.
READ NEXT: 9 Of The Very Best Tasting Menus In Dublin In 2017
Comments