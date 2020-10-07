26 Dublin restaurants with heated outdoor seating

Dining outdoors has become the new norm these days, however much as people would like to continue supporting local businesses - the fine Irish weather is often not the best ally.
With it looking like this will be the set-up for the considerable future though, many restaurants have changed with the times and there are countless Dublin spots that have heated outdoor seating.
Here are 26 places to try out if you haven't already.
The Lock Keeper
Located right next to Ashtown train station on the Maynooth line, this place has quite a big outdoor seating area - with both umbrellas and heaters.
We are looking forward to a great day at The Lock Keeper. We have more umbrellas and canopies to keep you sheltered and gas heaters to keep you cosy. If you can't make your reservation please let us know by phone. Call 01-8664970 Open from 12pm daily. #heatedterrace #outdoors #outdoordinning
Eathos
A cafe, eatery and patisserie, Eathos has two Dublin venues - both on Baggot Street and both with heated outdoor seating. Get the pancakes and you'll feel warmer in no time.
We are doing our best to keep you as comfortable as possible as the weather is changing 🔥☂️ We have heated areas in both locations so wrap up warm & come join us for breakfast or brunch. As always our full menu is available for take away & available on @deliveroo_ie . See you from 8am ☺️
All Alfresco
Found out in Glasthule, All Alfresco is only a stone's throw from the Forty Foot. Open as a wine bar on Thursday - Saturday, they have plenty of outdoor space and there are little wood-burning fires dotted around the place to keep you warm.
Kimchi Hophouse
The oldest Korean restaurant in Dublin, this place serves up any number of traditional Korean and Japanese dishes. Not only is their food delish, but they also have a gorgeous outdoor beer garden too.
Hi Folks! . We're back open from 5pm to 10pm for Delivery / Call & Collection / Dine-in / Walk-in (reserved to 15 seats only in our Beer Garden); what an apposite time to recall what a great Beer Garden it is! . Cf. . https://www.onefabday.com/beer-gardens-dublin/ . . #kimchihophouse #dublindelivery #dublinfooddelivery #koreanfood #koreanfooddublin #dublineats #dublineatshealthy #dublinpubs #dublinbeergardens #dublinbeergardenning
Circa
A Michelin guide restaurant in Terenure, Circa was created through a love of food, local ingredients and a quality dining experience. Their new covered and heated terrace is a great spot for a quick bite.
Outdoor Dining Available Wednesday - Sunday. We are delighted to re-open our covered and heated garden this week for lunch and dinner. Book A Table Online or Call (01)5342644. #circa #restaurant #garden #terrace #outdoordining #dineout #dineoutside #foodie #michelinguide #michelinbibgourmand #supportlocal
Sprezzatura
Now home to the brand-new 'Piazza Sprezzatura', no roundup list would be complete without Dublin's fave pasta joint. The cacio e pepe is simply divine.
Suesey Street
Featuring both a retractable roof and outdoor heaters, the terrace at Suessy Street is well-equipped for all kinds of weather.
Our heated outdoor Garden Room is open today from noon for lunch. We have some tables available but advise booking ahead to guarantee a spot. You can call us on 01 669 4600 or book online via the link in our bio _ _ _ #SueseyStreet #supportlocalbusiness #shoplocal #suppportlocal #dublinrestaurants #dublin #ireland #local #seasonalingredients #weekenddinner #datenight #treatday #TreatYourself #IrishBeef #DublinBayPrawns #Cocktails #dublinfood #irishevents #irishcuisine #irishrestaurant #freshproduce #seafood #finedining #dublincity #lovedublin #corporateevents #foodandwine #lovefood #foodie
Farmer Browns
If their new heated outdoor area won't convince you, their halloumi sambo certainly will.
King Sitric
One for seafood lovers, King Sitric in Howth has you covered with everything from crab claws to prawn scampi, calamari, oysters, smoked salmon and the always reliable fish and chips.
Chez Max
You may not know the name but you'll definitely recognise Chez Max for its dotey red-checkered tablecloths. Request a spot nearest the door to make sure you're right under the heaters.
L'Gueuleton
A Fade Street staple, L'Gueluleton is now open for breakfast from as early as 8am. So far, I've only sampled their wine/dinner offerings but I won't say that their coffee and pastry combo hasn't tempted me.
Fade Street Social
Neighbours to L'Gueleton, Fade Street Social have both an outdoor terrace and a rooftop garden.
Following the latest announcements we will do our best to keep Fade Street Social open over the next three weeks. We will be taking bookings for our outdoor terrace and rooftop garden, while continuing with our delivery and take-out options. Thank you to everyone for your support over this incredibly difficult period!
Saba
Head to the Baggot Street venue and there you'll find the Saba Secret Garden, a hidden outdoor area complete with colourful murals and outdoor heaters.
We do have heaters at our outdoor dining areas in Saba, Upper Baggot, and Clarendon Street. Although we advise dressing warmly and bringing a blanket as, unfortunately, we are in Dublin, not Bangkok! ⠀ ⠀ #BYOB #BringYourOwnBlanket #SabaDublin #SabaRestaurant #DublinFoodie #DineInDublin #LovinDublin #FoodGoals #BaggotStreet #ClarendonStreet #DublinRestaurant
Bresson
If it's relaxed fine dining you're after, look no further than Bresson Restaurant in Monkstown.
The Terrace At Bresson is back and open for safe and warm dining from this week. We have a very small number of seats and a small but dedicated and expert team to look after you. Due to the limited space, we are extending our opening hours to lunch and dinner six days a week. We will be serving a beautiful three course set menu for both services. Lunch 12:00 to 2:45 Dinner 5 until late See you soon! #eatlocal #supportsmallbusiness #thisisirishfood
Doolally
Right across from where the old Bernard Shaw used to be, Doolally aims to bring a fresh concept in Indian cuisine to Ireland. Featuring a very extensive menu, their outdoor seating - though limited - is well sheltered and comes complete with numerous overhead heaters to keep you warm.
Dear Doolally Family 🖤 Following this evening's announcement from the government, we will close for sit-in dining but continue to offer dining from our heated outdoor area and continue to offer our delivery & takeaway service through @deliveroo_ie @justeatie @ubereats Reservations will be contacted as soon as possible, starting with those booked for this weekend. Please bear with us, your patience is greatly appreciated. The safety of our staff and guests remains our number one priority, and we continue to take every necessary precaution to make you feel safe and comfortable. Thank you once again for your continued support during this time & we look forward to welcoming you again very soon! 🖤
Michael's
One for the slightly more adventurous, Michael's has a little of everything on the menu - cow's lips included.
Nightmarket
A traditional Thai restaurant focusing on the rustic food of Chiang Mai, Nightmarket is the closest most of us will get to Thailand this year.
The Roof Garden
Found on the top floor of the Fitzsimons Hotel in Temple Bar is kitted out with colourful picnic benches, hanging fairy lights and overhead heaters too.
Asador
Well-known for their meat/seafood offerings, Asador has also come to be revered for their beaut outdoor terrace.
We'd like to thank all the customers that have come into try our tasting menu on the terrace over the last two weeks. It has become so popular we are now opening from Wednesday to Saturday for lunch and dinner. We have a few tables left for this week. Please call 01 254 5353 to book your table. 75€ at dinner 35€ at lunch @lucindasireland @lucykennedytv @mcdigby
Fire
Nominated as one of the best luxury steakhouses in the world, you can BET that Fire has an outdoor snug to rival even the top dogs.
Pssst…we’ve got a secret to share. Nestled within the Mansion House complex, we’ve transformed a sheltered and secluded outdoor snug into a cosy outdoor private dining area for 6 guests. Complete with heaters, cover and fresh individually wrapped blankets, it’s the perfect space to celebrate a special occasion safely in these strange times! Call FIRE now on 01 67 67 200 to make a booking enquiry. . . . #dublintown #visitdublin #dublinireland #discoverdublin #discoverireland #dublincity #lovindublin #dublinrestaurants #dublineats #dublinfoodie #irishfood #staysafe #supportirish #dublinireland #dublinfoodguide #dublineats #dublinrestaurants #irishrestaurants #dublinlocalbusiness #irishseafood #irishfoodie #firesteakhouse #firesteakhousedublin #irishmeat #irishsteak #alfrescodublin #autumnindublin #outdoordining #alfrescodining #outdoorterrace
Riba
A tried and tested Italian spot out in Stillorgan, Riba has extended their opening hours to accommodate guests on their heated outdoor terrace. Pasta and tiramisu for the win.
Our terrace is open and we have extended our opening hours so that more of you can avail of the limited space. We are now open Tuesday nights and we are adding Saturday Brunch too from next week. Monday: closed Tuesday: dinner from 5pm Wednesday: dinner from 5pm Thursday: dinner from 5pm Friday: dinner from 5pm Saturday: Brunch 11am-4pm|Dinner from 5pm. Sunday: Brunch 10am-2pm| Dinner 3-8pm Book on our website - link in our bio
Bonobo
Teaming up with Dublin Pizza Company, Bonobo in Smithfield is back open after a short closure.
Having spent the past week trying to find a safe way to keep the garden open, we have finally come up with a plan! We are delighted to announce we will be back in business tomorrow (Thursday) from 5pm alongside @dublinpizzacompany As per regulations, we will have very limited capacity so that does mean we will have to run a tight ship! Bookings are necessary and will be available for groups between 3 people and 5 people only. We will also have set time slots of 2 hours per group. Please bare with us as we sort through all messages to confirm bookings. We would grateful if you could keep the above reservation information in mind as we will not be able to accommodate requests outside of these requirements. Looking forward to seeing you this weekend! Love Bonobo ❤️
Basil Pizza
A cosy little spot in Ringsend, Basil has plenty of space out front and many a wood-fired pizza.
Balfes
Running on a walk-in basis, the Balfes terrace is still open for business. Or if you fancy making a night of it, they're also offering an overnight package that includes breakfast and dinner for two.
In accordance with Government Level 3 restrictions, we regret to inform you that we can only accept resident guest bookings for indoor seating in Balfes from Saturday, September 19th until 10th October (subject to Government notice). We will continue taking limited bookings for our outdoor terrace area. If you have made a booking with us during this time, our Guest Relations Team will be in touch with you to cancel it or to reschedule for a later date. We hope that you stay safe and well and look forward to welcoming you back soon.
The Dylan
Open for non-resident diners, the Nurserie Terrace is covered and heated and every bit as glam as you'd imagine.
Enjoy all your favourites in a stylish outdoor setting. The Nurserie Terrace at Dylan, covered and heated and open for non resident diners. Contact our team on 01 6603000 to reserve your table. #openforbusiness #dublin #ballsbridge #baggotstreet #supportlocal #restaurant #food #thepreferredlife
Rosa Madre
Last, but definitely not least on this least, Rosa Madre is absolutely nailing it when it comes to giving customers a safe, but memorable, outdoor dining experience.
If all else fails, multiple layers and a hot water bottle will help keep the cold at bay. Alternatively, you could also opt for a takeaway if you'd prefer to show your support but from a distance.
Any other places with heated outdoor seating to add to the list? Let us know in the comments.
Header image via Instagram/Rosa Madre