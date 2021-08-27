32 Dublin restaurants with heated outdoor seating

Dining outdoors has become the new norm these days, however much as people would like to continue supporting local businesses - the fine Irish weather is often not the best ally.

Many restaurants have changed with the times and there are countless Dublin spots that have heated outdoor seating.

Here are 26 places to try out if you haven't already.

The Lock Keeper

Located right next to Ashtown train station on the Maynooth line, this place has quite a big outdoor seating area - with both umbrellas and heaters.

Eathos

A cafe, eatery and patisserie, Eathos has two Dublin venues - both on Baggot Street and both with heated outdoor seating. Get the pancakes and you'll feel warmer in no time.

All Alfresco

Found out in Glasthule, All Alfresco is only a stone's throw from the Forty Foot. Open as a wine bar on Thursday - Saturday, they have plenty of outdoor space and there are little wood-burning fires dotted around the place to keep you warm.

Kimchi Hophouse

The oldest Korean restaurant in Dublin, this place serves up any number of traditional Korean and Japanese dishes. Not only is their food delish, but they also have a gorgeous outdoor beer garden too.

Circa

A Michelin guide restaurant in Terenure, Circa was created through a love of food, local ingredients and a quality dining experience. Their new covered and heated terrace is a great spot for a quick bite.

Sprezzatura

Now home to the brand-new 'Piazza Sprezzatura', no roundup list would be complete without Dublin's fave pasta joint. The cacio e pepe is simply divine.

Suesey Street

Featuring both a retractable roof and outdoor heaters, the terrace at Suessy Street is well-equipped for all kinds of weather.

Farmer Browns

If their new heated outdoor area won't convince you, their halloumi sambo certainly will.

King Sitric

One for seafood lovers, King Sitric in Howth has you covered with everything from crab claws to prawn scampi, calamari, oysters, smoked salmon and the always reliable fish and chips.

Chez Max

You may not know the name but you'll definitely recognise Chez Max for its dotey red-checkered tablecloths. Request a spot nearest the door to make sure you're right under the heaters.

L'Gueuleton

A Fade Street staple, L'Gueluleton is now open for breakfast from as early as 8am. So far, I've only sampled their wine/dinner offerings but I won't say that their coffee and pastry combo hasn't tempted me.

Fade Street Social

Neighbours to L'Gueleton, Fade Street Social have both an outdoor terrace and a rooftop garden.

Saba

Head to the Baggot Street venue and there you'll find the Saba Secret Garden, a hidden outdoor area complete with colourful murals and outdoor heaters.

Bresson

If it's relaxed fine dining you're after, look no further than Bresson Restaurant in Monkstown.

Doolally

Right across from where the old Bernard Shaw used to be, Doolally aims to bring a fresh concept in Indian cuisine to Ireland. Featuring a very extensive menu, their outdoor seating - though limited - is well sheltered and comes complete with numerous overhead heaters to keep you warm.

Michael's

One for the slightly more adventurous, Michael's has a little of everything on the menu - cow's lips included.

Nightmarket

A traditional Thai restaurant focusing on the rustic food of Chiang Mai, Nightmarket is the closest most of us will get to Thailand this year.

The Roof Garden

Found on the top floor of the Fitzsimons Hotel in Temple Bar is kitted out with colourful picnic benches, hanging fairy lights and overhead heaters too.

Asador

Well-known for their meat/seafood offerings, Asador has also come to be revered for their beaut outdoor terrace.

Fire

Nominated as one of the best luxury steakhouses in the world, you can BET that Fire has an outdoor snug to rival even the top dogs.

Riba

A tried and tested Italian spot out in Stillorgan, Riba has extended their opening hours to accommodate guests on their heated outdoor terrace. Pasta and tiramisu for the win.

Bonobo

Teaming up with Dublin Pizza Company, Bonobo in Smithfield is back open after a short closure.

Basil Pizza

A cosy little spot in Ringsend, Basil has plenty of space out front and many a wood-fired pizza.

Balfes

Running on a walk-in basis, the Balfes terrace is still open for business. Or if you fancy making a night of it, they're also offering an overnight package that includes breakfast and dinner for two.

The Dylan

Open for non-resident diners, the Nurserie Terrace is covered and heated and every bit as glam as you'd imagine.

Rosa Madre

Rosa Madre is absolutely nailing it when it comes to giving customers a safe, but memorable, outdoor dining experience.

The Porthouse

This tapas restaurant has a few locations around Dublin including Temple Bar and Camden Street, and they all have some outdoor dining with heaters if the night takes a chilly turn.

Camden Bites and Brews

This restaurant has a great atmosphere and an unreal beer garden that's completely covered!

The Chophouse

This gastro pub serves yummy burgers all under shelter in their outdoor seating area.

Hang Dai

The Gold Bar Terrace in Hang Dai on Camden Street is a perfect place to spend an evening with friends.

Bobby's Wine Bar

Located on Baggot Street, Bobby's wine bar has a fantastic outdoor area that's well covered, and serves yummy nibbles.

777

This Mexican cuisine restaurant on George's Street continues to hold outdoor seating complete with heaters to keep you toasty while you cheers your margaritas.

If all else fails, multiple layers and a hot water bottle will help keep the cold at bay. Alternatively, you could also opt for a takeaway if you'd prefer to show your support but from a distance.

Any other places with heated outdoor seating to add to the list? Let us know in the comments.

