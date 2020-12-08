3fe forced to close today due to damage to beloved coffee van

The 3fe coffee van - one of Eatyard's most popular vendors - will remain closed today as the team deal with the aftermath of some unexpected visitors.

Arriving into work to find that the window of the van had been broken, 3fe staff shared a look at the damage over on social media, alerting customers that they will not be open at the Bernard Shaw today as originally planned.

"We had some unexpected visitors overnight @thebernardshaw so unfortunately we will be closed today. On the upside, wait till you see what we’ve got lined up for tomorrow."

Remaining positive in spite of it all, the guys clearly have something special up their sleeves for tomorrow so fingers crossed they manage to get the van back up and running in time for the big reveal.

Header image via Instagram/Eatyard