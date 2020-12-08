Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

3fe forced to close today due to damage to beloved coffee van

By Sarah Finnan

December 8, 2020 at 10:12am

Share:

The 3fe coffee van - one of Eatyard's most popular vendors - will remain closed today as the team deal with the aftermath of some unexpected visitors. 

Arriving into work to find that the window of the van had been broken, 3fe staff shared a look at the damage over on social media, alerting customers that they will not be open at the Bernard Shaw today as originally planned.

"We had some unexpected visitors overnight @thebernardshaw so unfortunately we will be closed today. On the upside, wait till you see what we’ve got lined up for tomorrow."

Remaining positive in spite of it all, the guys clearly have something special up their sleeves for tomorrow so fingers crossed they manage to get the van back up and running in time for the big reveal.

Header image via Instagram/Eatyard

READ NEXT: Christmas Eve busking won’t take place this year due to DCC ban

Share:

Latest articles

These two festive dessert recipes will make your Christmas dinner extra special

Apple reveal their new headphones and we hope you've already been saving up

The Office star Creed Bratton to perform a comedy and music night in Dublin in 2021

A chocolate orange cinnamon bun is the latest masterpiece at this Dublin spot

You may also love

The Office star Creed Bratton to perform a comedy and music night in Dublin in 2021

A chocolate orange cinnamon bun is the latest masterpiece at this Dublin spot

Christmas Eve busking won't take place this year due to DCC ban

Dublin chef shares list of advice to customers after first weekend back in business

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.