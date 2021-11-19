5 Dublin cocktails to try over the weekend

By Katy Thornton

November 19, 2021 at 10:42am

Weekends are for good food, and drinking cocktails.

We have got another stunning line-up of cocktails for you this weekend. Whether you're looking for something sour and strong, or sweet and fruity, we think there's a little something for everyone in here.

1. Szechuan Cinnamon Whiskey Sour, Happy Endings

Location: Aston Quay

Check out this festive whiskey sour from Happy Endings this weekend. It comes with Christmas simple syrup, cinnamon, Szechuan peppercorns, star anise, whiskey, and some freshly squeezed apple juice.

Image via Instagram/happyendingsdublin

2. Vida Forever, Roast

Location: Temple Bar

The cocktail of the week at Roast looks well tasty. It's equal parts Del Maguey Vida Mezcal, Sbndeman Ruby Port and Luxardo bitter with a dash of black walnut cocktail bitters. Try it while you still can, it may just be gone next week!

3. Snow Day Cocktail, The Ivy

Location: Dawson's Street

Okay, we're actually not sure what's in this one, but a cocktail with candy floss on top to simulate snow does sound like a bit of us. The Ivy are well and truly embracing Christmas now.

4. White Russian, Opium

Location: Wexford Street

You can't beat a White Russian; it's a classic for a reason. Opium serves this perfect cocktail with dessert flavours, ideal for after a meal, or a couple of rounds on their own.

5. Flora, Little Pyg

Location: South William Street

For all our tequila lovers, the Flora is for you! Little Pyg's Flora cocktail comes with tequila infused hibiscus, elderflower liqueur, citrus, and cucumber syrup.

What kind of cocktail is your fave? We're craving a White Russian right about now.

Header image via Instagram/theivydublin

