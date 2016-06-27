Feature Lifestyle Health and Fitness Dublin

Five Picturesque Towns And Villages In (And Around) Dublin For A Leisurely Sunday Stroll

For the day that's in it

Shutterstock 452041369

Deep breath in... and exhale. Ahhhhhh.

There's nothing like a Sunday stroll to clear your mind, detox your soul, and wash away your weekend-caused sins. It leads you into a new week refreshed and ready to tackle anything. 

Here are five lovely walks in five gorge villages and towns in and around Dublin.

1. Sandymount

This urban village couldn't be easier to access, and you'll be well-rewarded once you arrive.

It has a gorgeous coastal promenade for strolling, with plenty to do in the village once you've had your walk.

Breathe in that fresh sea air, you won't find any closer to the city.

2. Kells 

Located less than an hour outside of Dublin, Kells has an abundance of trails you can explore for the day.

Bring a picnic, grab the dogs and get lost in the beautiful, history-steeped woodlands. 

Choose from the ringfort and river looped walk or a majestic stroll through Mullaghmeen forest. 

3. Dun Laoghaire

A classic but a beauty nonetheless.

You just can't go wrong with a trip to Dun Laoghaire and a walk along the harbour and East Pier.

Perfect for a stretch of the legs, but not a day-long trek.

Shutterstock 95907187

4. Malahide

As coastal towns go, Malahide is one of the best-looking for sure. 

You can stroll around the castle and its grounds, which are gorge, or head towards the water and wander out to Portmarnock for a real adventure. 

5. Avoca

Not the shop you eejit, the town. Nestled over near Arklow in Wicklow, this place is idyllic to say the least. 

Once you're done creeping around the town, which you may recognise as Ballykissangel from the telly, head along the forest trail. You'll see amazing views of the countryside and the Wicklow mountains.

A Sunday well spent. 

Tumblr Lkj6Gg Sk0G1Qfe01Mo1 500

Well, what are you waiting for? Climb out of bed and get out there.

Alana Laverty

Written By

Alana Laverty

Just a Galway gal eating and writing her way around Dublin alana@lovin.com / @alanalav

