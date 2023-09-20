5 things to do in Malahide- rain or shine

Brought to you by Iarnród Eireann Irish Rail

Whatever the weather, there's plenty to eat, drink and do in this seaside town.

With a dazzling marina, beautiful coastal walks and a 2km long beach, Malahide has established itself as a popular spot for city centre day-trippers during the Summer months. However, as Irish people, we know that the weather doesn't always play ball, and this is particularly true as we head into autumn. Thankfully, this Dublin seaside town is so much more than just a coastal escape.

As it's bursting at the seams with great cafés, traditional Irish pubs and plenty of cultural spots, Malahide has so much to offer visitors whatever the weather. So grab your Leap Card, hop on the Dart, and enjoy the 20-minute train journey from Dublin's city centre. And, if you have a TFI Young Adult or Student Leap Card, you can travel for just €1, provided your journey is within 90 minutes. You can learn more here.

Now that we've got your journey sorted, it's time to start planning your itinerary. Here are five things to do in Malahide on a rainy day:

5. The Yellow Door

Yellow Walls Road, more info here

After arriving in Malahide, head to The Yellow Door for a restorative caffeine fix with a deliciously sweet Vietnamese coffee (Two Fifty Square no less). You can't miss the bright yellow horse trailer, and if you get a bit peckish they've a great selection of small bites, banging açai bowls, unctuous overnight oats and top toasties. Locally run, there's a great atmosphere about the place especially when the sun is shining and you can relax in the coffee garden.

4. Gibney's of Malahide

New Street, more info here

It's tough to stroll through Malahide and not make a pitstop at the landmark local pub Gibney's. A short skip and a jump from the train station, it's a hard one to avoid especially when the sun is shining and the terrace is hopping. They've a solid draft selection and some lovely traditional food if the mood strikes you.

3. Malahide Castle

Back Road, more info here

While the rainy weather may dampen plans to explore its sprawling grounds, Malahide Castle is a great spot to shelter from the rain and soak up some history and culture while you're at it. Take in the castle's fascinating past on a tour, and who knows, you may encounter some of the ghosts that are said to haunt its halls.

2. Casino Model Railway Museum

Dublin Road, more info here

If you never grew out of your train phase as a child, then this one's for you. Malahide Village is home to Casino Model Railway Museum, a refurbished thatched cottage with an impressive collection of model trains. As well as browsing the 350 models, this museum offers visitors a whistle-stop tour of Ireland's fascinating rail history.

1. Fish Shack Café

New Street

With its proximity to the Irish Sea, it's no wonder that Malahide is a haven for great seafood, so finish off your trip by visiting one of its best spots, the Fish Shack Café. Some of the menu highlights include mussels, seafood chowder, Cajun scampi popcorn and classic fish and chips. Fresh fish, relaxed atmosphere, speedy service- it's hard to spot the flaw with this place.

