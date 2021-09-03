5 unique date ideas to try in Dublin this month

If you're trying to stay off the drink this month, or have just been having a little too much fun since pubs reopened, this list is for you!

Sober September is upon us. September may not be a month you associate with sobriety, but it's been a busy summer of reopenings, and we could all do with a break now and again. Contrary to popular belief, there's a lot to be done in Dublin that doesn't involve drinking.

1. Zipit Forest Adventures

If you're not afraid of heights, this is a great way to pass an afternoon. Located in Tibradden Wood, Zipit Forest Adventures is definitely something you should try in September - a great ice-breaker for a first date. You can book tickets here.

2. Dublin Cookery School

Whether you're a master in the kitchen, or burn your toast most mornings, Dublin Cookery School will provide the perfect place for a date that doesn't involve drinking. Spend a few hours whipping up a yummy meal that you can both enjoy afterwards. There are all kinds of classes to choose from here.

3. City Kayaking

Want to see if you're in sync with someone? Kayaking is the way to go. Take a trip down the Liffey with City Kayaking, breathing in the lovely Dublin views. You can book a guided tour or opt for something more romantic like the music under bridges route.

4. Croke Park Skyline Tour

As with the previous idea, sometimes there's nothing better than drinking in a beautiful view with someone. Croke Park offers a skyline tour for those who want to see the city from a height. Check out all their offerings here.

5. Zero Latency

For the adventurous people among us, this Virtual Reality activity is for you. Based in Sandyford, Zero Latency "is a unique combination of technology and pure imagination that transports you and your friends into fun social games & immersive group experiences." Essentially with a VR headset you will be transported to a virtual arena to explore and have adventures in. Sounds like an unreal date to us.

