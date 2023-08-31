12 restaurants you can bring your veggie friend to in Dublin City

Contrary to popular belief you don't just have to make friends with salad

The veggie offerings in Dublin City have thankfully come a long way from where they used to be a couple of years ago. Long gone are plates led by a Portobello mushroom baked to a sludge, rudimentary pasta that should never have been served in a professional kitchen and sometimes just plain ratatouille. Restaurants worth their salt, generally have a handful of veggie offerings sometimes even good enough to tempt the carnivores. Here are some of the 12 best spots in Dublin city for veggies: 12. Dada South William Street, more info here A hellova lot more than just a central BYOB restaurant, Dada has an expansive menu of Moroccan classics with great options for piscatarians, vegetarians and vegans alike. Centrally situated on South William Street, Dada is also a beauty inside, stepping through the Moorish arched doors you feel like you are walking straight into a Marrakesh restaurant- except you can bring your own wine for corkage here. 11. Blazing Salads Drury Street, more info here This bijou spot on Drury Street excels in yes you guessed it salads, but also soups, quiches, imaginative burgers and plenty of drink options to choose from. Established in 2000 this is the spot to go to if you’re in the market for wholesome, plant-based, and organic food in the city centre.⁠ They use locally sourced, organic ingredients and offer an extensive range of gluten-free bakes too- we love. The team also run the vegan ice cream and burger shop Flip which operates out of George's Street Arcade. 9. 3 Leaves Blackrock's Main Street more info here Home to potentially some of the best South Indian food in the city, with a menu varies that varies from weekend to weekday with a nice rotation of dishes. Located inside the Blackrock market, the spot hasn't pivoted to Western diets instead staying staunchly authentic. You'll find great service in 3 Leaves with staff that are attuned and knowledgeable about dietary requirements and allergies. 8. Pho Kim 162 Parnell Street more info here

This family-owned Vietnamese Restaurant on Parnell Street, is a must-visit whether you are searching for a veggie-friendly menu or not. By its nature Vietnamese is fresh, packed with veg and bang you over the head flavour and Pho Kim is no exception serving up some incredible dishes- special shout out to the Pho veg.

7. Vietnom

Stoneybatter's The Glimmer Man, more info here

Some of the finest viet-nom-ese food in Dublin can be found tucked down the back of The Glimmer Man a couple of evenings of the week. They have a menu that changes with the seasons and supply, which remains short and sweet. This place sells out almost every night, so aim to get your ass down early to avoid disapointment.

6. Cornucopia

Wicklow Street, more info here

The word 'institution' gets thrown about quite a bit these days, but few places in Dublin are more deserving of the title than Cornucopia the plant-based restaurant that has been operating at that site since 1986. In that time they became a pioneer of conscious food consumption in the city with their cookbook Cornucopia at Home one of the first of its kind on the shelves of many Irish households. An incredible spot for a hearty

5. Nutbutter

Grand Canal Dock and Smithfield Square, more info here

The team at Nutbutter don't take themselves or their food too seriously, serving up colourful, light and relaxed dishes with a smile. The menu has umpteen veggie/vegan options most of which are extremely healthy- which as some vegetarians can attest can be challenging to find when dining out.

4. Shouk

Drumcondra Road Lower, more info here

Check anyone's “want to try” list in the notes app and you will probably find Shouk itemised there. While the Middle Eastern restaurant does serve meat, its veggie/vegan salads and mezze platters are where it truly excels. This is a destination spot for anyone who is into their grub, vegetarian or not.

3. Saucy Cow

Temple Bar's Crane Lane, more info here

Vegan food like you haven't tried it before, whether you are a vegan or not you are bound to fall for the saucy cow. A godsend for those craving "dirty junk food" and missing that Vegan Sandwich Co-shaped hole in their hearts. Service is always spot on and the atmosphere sweet, chill vibe. The Hot Papi burger is nothing short of legendary at this stage.

2. Urbanity

Coke Lane, more info here

A great spot to keep both carnivores and vegetarians happy, Urbanity has some incredible dishes to cater for both diets. Serving up nourishing dishes from a small but exacting menu, the team are very open to replacing meat with veggie alternatives if you fancy a 'forbidden' menu item. Inside it's got a super clean industrial vibe, with plenty of seating but at the weekend you are best to go outside of typical brunch hours to avoid disappointment. They've a great cake selection that will linger in your mind for a long time.

1. Glas

Chatham Street, more info here

An absolute godsend to Dublin-based vegans and vegetarians since it hit Chatham Street on October 2019, Glas is an impressive high-end restaurant that creates truly exceptional plant-based dishes (as opposed to meat alternatives). Anthemic to the boring veggie dishes of yore- dishes at Glas are carefully plated, and packed with flavour and texture. The perfect spot to splash out on a special occasion whether you are a veggie or not.

Do you know of any other good restaurants to bring vegetarians? Let us know on [email protected]

