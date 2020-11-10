A brand new coffee shop is opening up in Dublin 9

Great news for coffee lovers in Drumcondra, Phibsboro, and Glasnevin.

We Dubliners sure have grown to love new coffee shops, haven't we?

A typical conversation can now go like this:

"Have you heard about the new coffee shop open in (wherever in Dublin)?"

"No! We should go there right now, our current plans are now cancelled and we must try this new coffee shop ASAP!"

I'm paraphrasing, obviously, but the point is that we'll actually go out of our way to try out a new coffee shop, and we're going to do exactly that once Filo Cafe opens its doors.

Based on the corner of Prospect Road and Lindsay Grove, right where Phibsboro, Glasnevin, and Drumcondra meet, the new cafe will specialise in coffees, teas, delicious pastries, and what they're claiming will be "the best savoury food around".

Taste test challenge accepted!

The exact opening date has not been revealed yet, beyond saying it'll be some time in 2020, but from the pictures they've been posting on their Insta account, it shouldn't be too much longer.

