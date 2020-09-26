A brew-tiful new coffee spot has just opened in Dublin

A new coffee spot? I like the sound of that.

No doubt you're all well aware of my love for coffee by now. I'm more coffee than human most mornings and whether it's a placebo effect or not, one sip and I feel ready to take on the world... or face the day at the very least.

First I drink the coffee, then I do the things.

Lorelai Gilmore and I start our days in much the same way: hopped up on something sugary (pancakes are preferred, though pastries suffice too) and with multiple cups of the God's brew. Sadly there's no Luke's Diner to be found this side of Star's Hollow but there is a new spot out in Dublin 12 and I think that's reason enough for another round, don't you?

Officially in business as of yesterday, B&C Coffee Company is one of the newest additions to the Dublin coffee scene. Located on St Agnes Road in Crumlin, they have a 'worldwide range of coffee' with an online shop soon to come too. Only open one day, they've already gotten rave reviews from locals.

Also serving up plenty of sweet treats, it sounds like these guys have a bit of everything. One to check out next time you're passing.

