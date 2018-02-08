Dublin

A Dublin Cinema Is Showing 'The Lion King' This Weekend

Tickets are selling fast...

Ask people what their favourite Disney movie is and you'll find that one answer will come up more often than all the others. When The Lion King was released in 1994, it captivated audiences worldwide and to this day it remains a treasured piece of '90s nostalgia.

These days, the movie is being introduced to a whole new generation and this weekend the little people of Dublin will have a chance to see Simba grow up before their eyes on the big screen. Of course, you don't need to be little to appreciate the magic of The Lion King and there are sure to be just as many adults in the audience. 

The gorgeous Stella Cinema in Rathmines will be showing the movie this Saturday but you'll probably have to sacrifice your lie-in to catch it. The show gets underway at 10am and sounds like a great way to kick off the weekend to be fair. 

Tickets can be purchased here and they are selling fast so be sure to get in quick. 

