A food and cocktail pop-up is coming to this Camden Street eatery

Delahunt got the royal seal of approval back in 2018 when Harry and Megan stopped in for a bite to eat on their tour de Dublin, and they've continued knocking it out of the park ever since.

Closed since mid-September and the onset of level three restrictions in Dublin, Delahunt is making a comeback this weekend - teaming up with The Sitting Room and Frank's for a food and cocktail pop-up... aka the foodie pop-up of your dreams.

Here's what they had to say about it all:

"We have a lot of news!

This weekend we're opening our back terrace to host a Pop-Up collaboration with cocktails from The Sitting Room and small plates @franksdublin style.

We are also launching Delahunt meal kits so you can enjoy dinner from Delahunt in the comfort of your own home."

Lots of good news to get through there. Kicking the food and cocktail pop-up off tomorrow, their terrace will be back up and running from 5pm on Friday and 1pm on Saturday. Bookings can be made here.

Or if you'd rather feast at home, opt for one of their newly-launched Delahunt home meal kits - packed full of only the best seasonal, local produce. PSA: apple crumble is this month's dessert of choice.

Header image via Instagram/Delahunt

