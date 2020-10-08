Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

A food and cocktail pop-up is coming to this Camden Street eatery

By Sarah Finnan

October 8, 2020 at 11:07am

Share:

Delahunt got the royal seal of approval back in 2018 when Harry and Megan stopped in for a bite to eat on their  tour de Dublin, and they've continued knocking it out of the park ever since.

Closed since mid-September and the onset of level three restrictions in Dublin, Delahunt is making a comeback this weekend - teaming up with The Sitting Room and Frank's for a food and cocktail pop-up... aka the foodie pop-up of your dreams.

Here's what they had to say about it all:

"We have a lot of news!

This weekend we're opening our back terrace to host a Pop-Up collaboration with cocktails from The Sitting Room and small plates @franksdublin style.

We are also launching Delahunt meal kits so you can enjoy dinner from Delahunt in the comfort of your own home."

Lots of good news to get through there. Kicking the food and cocktail pop-up off tomorrow, their terrace will be back up and running from 5pm on Friday and 1pm on Saturday. Bookings can be made here.

Or if you'd rather feast at home, opt for one of their newly-launched Delahunt home meal kits - packed full of only the best seasonal, local produce. PSA: apple crumble is this month's dessert of choice.

Header image via Instagram/Delahunt

READ NEXT: Dublin fave Cinnamon to open new restaurant this weekend

Share:

Latest articles

Joy as owners at Michelin-starred Dublin restaurant L'Ecrivain confirm they'll stay open into next year

Lovin Games Weekly - Watch Dogs: Legion reveals the dark and epic story trailer

Dublin fave Cinnamon to open new restaurant this weekend

26 Dublin restaurants with heated outdoor seating

You may also love

Joy as owners at Michelin-starred Dublin restaurant L'Ecrivain confirm they'll stay open into next year

Dublin fave Cinnamon to open new restaurant this weekend

26 Dublin restaurants with heated outdoor seating

Dublin butcher shop has creative solution for customers who forget their masks

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.