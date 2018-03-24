Dublin

Attention Muggles! A 'Harry Potter' Quiz Is Happening On Francis Street Tomorrow Night

It's gonna be tougher than the OWLs

Harry Potter Quiz

Sharpen those quills, Potter fans of Dublin, cos tomorrow night you've got a quiz to win.

The Quiz That Should Not Be Named is kicking off at 7pm in Drop Dead Twice on Francis Street this Sunday, where teams of Harry Potter fans will go head to head to win a big ol' cash prize.

It costs €20 to enter the competition and all the money collected will be added to the prize money pot, which will be awarded to the biggest Hogwarts nerd at the end of the night. We're talking Hermione levels of nerdiness here.

There'll be other prizes on the night too, such as a round of 'I Can't Believe It's Not Butter Beer' for the team who come up with the best name. (Hint: quiz rhymes with wiz, so maybe you could do something with that?)

And since this is Drop Dead Twice, you can expect to get your mental juices flowing over the course of the evening with some tasty cocktails.

If you're the kind of person who can nail the pronunciation of wingardium leviosa, you need to attend this quiz.

Wingardium Leviosa

For those of you who'll be at the event, we'd recommend you have a massive Harry Potter movie marathon today just to freshen up that memory of yours.

The Quiz That Shall Not Be Named takes place in Drop Dead Twice at 7pm on Sunday, March 25.

The nature of Irish 'Lickarsery' and Harry Styles' sexuality... listen to the latest episode of Before Brunch. Subscribe here

Dublin

