A Hollywood Heartthrob Has Been Raving About The Three Years He Lived In Dalkey

It's no secret to anyone on these shores that Dalkey is a beautiful part of the world. From its stunning views over the Irish Sea to the fabulous mansions lining the coast, the area has long been a favourite of Dubliners and visitors alike.

As it turns out, the charms of the seaside village reach further than riff-raff like you and me and even Hollywood stars aren't averse to falling in love with the place.

One such celeb is 90s and 2000s favourite Josh Hartnett who has been telling the Irish Times about the time he spent living in Dalkey and how much he enjoyed it. The Penny Dreadful star spoke about how he spent prolonged periods filming the series here and wasn't shy about bigging Dalkey up, saying: "I spent three winters in a row around Dublin and Wicklow It was very dark and very cold. But the crew was very nice and showed me around. I lived in Dalkey for a while. I loved it. I had a great time.”

Ya can't blame us for the weather, bud. Josh will be returning the capital in the coming weeks for a screening of his new movie She's Missing at the Dublin International Film Festival.

