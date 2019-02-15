Dublin

A Hollywood Heartthrob Has Been Raving About The Three Years He Lived In Dalkey

He loved the place

Shutterstock 746221996

It's no secret to anyone on these shores that Dalkey is a beautiful part of the world. From its stunning views over the Irish Sea to the fabulous mansions lining the coast, the area has long been a favourite of Dubliners and visitors alike.

As it turns out, the charms of the seaside village reach further than riff-raff like you and me and even Hollywood stars aren't averse to falling in love with the place.

One such celeb is 90s and 2000s favourite Josh Hartnett who has been telling the Irish Times about the time he spent living in Dalkey and how much he enjoyed it. The Penny Dreadful star spoke about how he spent prolonged periods filming the series here and wasn't shy about bigging Dalkey up, saying: "I spent three winters in a row around Dublin and Wicklow It was very dark and very cold. But the crew was very nice and showed me around. I lived in Dalkey for a while. I loved it. I had a great time.”

Ya can't blame us for the weather, bud. Josh will be returning the capital in the coming weeks for a screening of his new movie She's Missing at the Dublin International Film Festival.

READ NEXT: The Craic Will Be Something Else At The 3 Arena This Paddy's Day

josh hartnett Dalkey she's missing Ireland
James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

Comments

Dublin

Read More in Dublin
A Hollywood Heartthrob Has Been Raving About The Three Years He Lived In Dalkey
A Hollywood Heartthrob Has Been Raving About The Three Years He Lived In Dalkey
This Hair-Raising Note Spotted In Town Is Sure To Have You Chuckling This Friday
This Hair-Raising Note Spotted In Town Is Sure To Have You Chuckling This Friday
A Brand New Irish Whiskey Has Launched In Dublin Today
A Brand New Irish Whiskey Has Launched In Dublin Today
Dublin's Paddy's Day Celebrations Could Last For A Whole Month If New Plans Go Ahead
Dublin's Paddy's Day Celebrations Could Last For A Whole Month If New Plans Go Ahead
10 Of The Most Priceless Tweets About The Luke Kelly Statue On Sheriff Street
10 Of The Most Priceless Tweets About The Luke Kelly Statue On Sheriff Street
This Sustainable Fashion Event Is Just What You Need To Breathe New Life Into All Your Old Denim
This Sustainable Fashion Event Is Just What You Need To Breathe New Life Into All Your Old Denim
Plans Are In Place For A New Pedestrian Plaza Right Next To The Ha'penny Bridge
Plans Are In Place For A New Pedestrian Plaza Right Next To The Ha'penny Bridge
Post Malone Has Just Announced A Massive Dublin Gig This Summer
Post Malone Has Just Announced A Massive Dublin Gig This Summer
Extra Tickets For Westlife's Croke Park Gigs Will Go On Sale Next Week
Extra Tickets For Westlife's Croke Park Gigs Will Go On Sale Next Week
Dublin Airport Announces New Twice-Weekly Route To 'The City Of The Future'
Dublin Airport Announces New Twice-Weekly Route To 'The City Of The Future'
A Dublin Cinema Will Host Two VIP Screenings Of 'Dirty Dancing' Over Valentines Weekend
A Dublin Cinema Will Host Two VIP Screenings Of 'Dirty Dancing' Over Valentines Weekend
A Dublin Bar Is Hosting A 'Shred Your Ex' Party On Valentine's Weekend
A Dublin Bar Is Hosting A 'Shred Your Ex' Party On Valentine's Weekend
A Hollywood Heartthrob Has Been Raving About The Three Years He Lived In Dalkey
Dublin

A Hollywood Heartthrob Has Been Raving About The Three Years He Lived In Dalkey
This Hair-Raising Note Spotted In Town Is Sure To Have You Chuckling This Friday
Dublin

This Hair-Raising Note Spotted In Town Is Sure To Have You Chuckling This Friday
A Brand New Irish Whiskey Has Launched In Dublin Today
Food and Drink

A Brand New Irish Whiskey Has Launched In Dublin Today
WATCH: A Horse Was Spotted Walking Through This Dublin Supermarket Yesterday
Video

WATCH: A Horse Was Spotted Walking Through This Dublin Supermarket Yesterday

WATCH: Irish Lad Swears On The Bible In Front Of Priest That He Didn't Cheat On His Wife
Video

WATCH: Irish Lad Swears On The Bible In Front Of Priest That He Didn't Cheat On His Wife
PIC: Dublin Bus Driver's Kind Gesture To Nurses On Strike Didn't Go Down Well With One Passenger
Pics

PIC: Dublin Bus Driver's Kind Gesture To Nurses On Strike Didn't Go Down Well With One Passenger
Dublin's Paddy's Day Celebrations Could Last For A Whole Month If New Plans Go Ahead
Dublin

Dublin's Paddy's Day Celebrations Could Last For A Whole Month If New Plans Go Ahead
Frightening Footage Shows Pilot Abandoning Landing In Dublin Airport At Last Second Because Of Storm Erik
Video

Frightening Footage Shows Pilot Abandoning Landing In Dublin Airport At Last Second Because Of Storm Erik

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2019 Lovin Media Group