A New 120-Bed Student Accommodation Scheme Could Be Coming To Harold's Cross

Anyone passing through Harold's Cross in recent weeks will have noticed a big space where Kenilworth Motors car showrooms used to be.

Well, we now know that the highly sought-after site is now on the market and we're likely to see some new residential buildings there in the future.

According to the Irish Times, Savills have put the 0.54-acre site on the market at a cost of €3.5m. It lies almost directly across from a Spar store, a Chinese Takeaway and the Beckett And Bull Restaurant. Additionally, it is only a few minutes walk from Rathmines, Rathgar and Terenure while Harold's Cross Park is also within walking distance. The site is about 3km from St. Stephen's Green and is served by a number of buses to and from the city and Dublin Airport so we can certainly see the attraction for housing developers.

One potential outcome for the site is a student accommodation scheme of about 120 bed spaces, an option which was suggested in a feasibility study conducted by BKD architects.

(image: Google Maps)

