Dublin

A New 120-Bed Student Accommodation Scheme Could Be Coming To Harold's Cross

This could be huge for the area...

Screen Shot 2018 02 07 At 12 54 58

Anyone passing through Harold's Cross in recent weeks will have noticed a big space where Kenilworth Motors car showrooms used to be. 

Well, we now know that the highly sought-after site is now on the market and we're likely to see some new residential buildings there in the future. 

According to the Irish Times, Savills have put the 0.54-acre site on the market at a cost of €3.5m. It lies almost directly across from a Spar store, a Chinese Takeaway and the Beckett And Bull Restaurant. Additionally, it is only a few minutes walk from Rathmines, Rathgar and Terenure while Harold's Cross Park is also within walking distance. The site is about 3km from St. Stephen's Green and is served by a number of buses to and from the city and Dublin Airport so we can certainly see the attraction for housing developers. 

One potential outcome for the site is a student accommodation scheme of about 120 bed spaces, an option which was suggested in a feasibility study conducted by BKD architects. 

(image: Google Maps)

READ NEXT: Norwegian Air Is Launching One-Day Shopping Trips From Dublin To New York

James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

Comments

Dublin

Read More in Dublin
A New 120-Bed Student Accommodation Scheme Could Be Coming To Harold's Cross
A New 120-Bed Student Accommodation Scheme Could Be Coming To Harold's Cross
Norwegian Air Is Launching One-Day Shopping Trips From Dublin To New York
Norwegian Air Is Launching One-Day Shopping Trips From Dublin To New York
DART Running With Delays Due To 'Anti-Social Behaviour' This Afternoon
DART Running With Delays Due To 'Anti-Social Behaviour' This Afternoon
Government Approves Plans To Extend DART Lines To Louth And Kildare
Government Approves Plans To Extend DART Lines To Louth And Kildare
This Dubliner Is Among 23 People Being Remembered In Manchester And Munich Today
This Dubliner Is Among 23 People Being Remembered In Manchester And Munich Today
A Staggering Amount Of Civil Servants Have Asked To Be Relocated From Dublin
A Staggering Amount Of Civil Servants Have Asked To Be Relocated From Dublin
Bored? Take A Stroll Through The Most Relaxing And Beautiful Place In Dublin
Bored? Take A Stroll Through The Most Relaxing And Beautiful Place In Dublin
10 Classic People You'll Run Into On Camden Street Of A Saturday Night
10 Classic People You'll Run Into On Camden Street Of A Saturday Night
The Lawyers From 'Making A Murderer' Are Coming Back To Vicar Street Next Month
The Lawyers From 'Making A Murderer' Are Coming Back To Vicar Street Next Month
Delays To DART Services This Morning Due To Medical Emergency
Delays To DART Services This Morning Due To Medical Emergency
Garth Brooks-Style Showdown Looms As Croke Park Residents Oppose Fourth Summer Concert
Garth Brooks-Style Showdown Looms As Croke Park Residents Oppose Fourth Summer Concert
BREAKING: Body Discovered In Burnt-Out Car At Killiney Train Station This Evening
BREAKING: Body Discovered In Burnt-Out Car At Killiney Train Station This Evening
A New Mural Has Popped Up in Dublin, And It's Pretty Breathtaking
News

A New Mural Has Popped Up in Dublin, And It's Pretty Breathtaking
PIC: A Very Cheeky Pick-Up Sign Has Just Popped Up In Phibsboro
Lifestyle

PIC: A Very Cheeky Pick-Up Sign Has Just Popped Up In Phibsboro
Norwegian Air Is Launching One-Day Shopping Trips From Dublin To New York
Dublin

Norwegian Air Is Launching One-Day Shopping Trips From Dublin To New York
Date Bucket List: 11 Couples Activities You Need To Try In 2018
Feature

Date Bucket List: 11 Couples Activities You Need To Try In 2018

Gardai Investigating Alleged Attempted Child Kidnapping In North Dublin
News

Gardai Investigating Alleged Attempted Child Kidnapping In North Dublin
Dublin Airpot Has A New Direct Flight To One Of The Most Beautiful Cities In Europe
News

Dublin Airpot Has A New Direct Flight To One Of The Most Beautiful Cities In Europe
An Authentic Taste Of Paris Has Come To Dublin 6 With This Delightful New Creperie And Wine Bar
Food and Drink

An Authentic Taste Of Paris Has Come To Dublin 6 With This Delightful New Creperie And Wine Bar
An 81-Year-Old Tallaght Granny Had Everyone Bawling On Ireland's Got Talent Last Night
News

An 81-Year-Old Tallaght Granny Had Everyone Bawling On Ireland's Got Talent Last Night

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin