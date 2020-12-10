A new bakery has just opened at Harold's Cross

I don't care what the question was, bread is always the answer and you'll find it (and then some) at this new bakery in Harold's Cross.

A new bakery and deli store has just opened in Harold's Cross and it looks positively lovely loafly. Called The Old Bakery Store, the place comes fully stocked with all manner of bread - including sourdough, obvs - and is sure to be your new weekend favourite when on the hunt for fresh-out-of-the-oven goodness.

Also on the menu, you'll find festive fruit loaf, mince pies and good strong coffee. What more could ya need of a Thursday afternoon?!

As Miguel de Cervantes' character Don Quixote once famously said: "All sorrows are less with bread"... I may have studied Spanish for four years in college but it was The Fumbally that taught me that one (if you know, you know).

Find The Old Bakery Store at 212 Harold's Cross.

Header image via Instagram/The Old Bakery

