A new drive through coffee shop has opened up in Dublin 10

By Rory Cashin

June 18, 2021 at 2:10pm

A new drive through coffee shop has opened up in Dublin 10

Great news for Ballyfermot locals!

A brand new drive-thru coffee shop has just opened up on Ballyfermot Road, opposite Markievicz Park in Dublin 10.

Bump 'n' Grind will be serving coffee on the go for those driving through, but there is also another hatch serving those who arrive by foot.

On top of the coffee choices, they're also selling cookies supplied by Hush in Rathmines and a selection of other cakes and sweet treats.

And they've got an impressive selection of sandwiches on display as well, so perfect for you morning start, or for those looking to pick something up on their break.

They're open every day until 4pm, kicking off at 7am Mon-Fri, 8am on Saturday, and 9am on Sunday.

