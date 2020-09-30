Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

A new gourmet burger spot has just opened in Dublin 

By Sarah Finnan

September 30, 2020 at 12:32pm

Share:

A new addition to the local food scene, Out Burger is a Dublin-based gourmet burger delivery service that aims to keep hungry bellies fed and watered.

Only up and running a matter of days, they're experts in all things burgers and fries... though rumour has it their milkshakes are pretty good too. Specialising in beef, fish and chicken burgers, everything is made in house - save for the brioche buns which are from Coghlan's award-winning bakery. Brioche buns really elevate the burger-eating experience in my opinion.

Meat/fish options range from the classic Out Burger to the Out Burger Chicken Sandwich and the Katsu Curry Burger. Intrigued by that one.

And yes, they also have a veggie-friendly option... one that comes sandwiched between a toasted black sesame and beetroot bun, making it look very 'grammable.

Sides include onion rings and fries - both plain and loaded with smoked bacon and cheese.  Eyes on the fries my friends.

Based in Ballyfermot, they're open Thursday to Sunday from 5pm to 10pm. Completely hassle-free too as it's delivery only so perfect if you're feeling a little, shall we say, fragile.

Header image via Instagram/Out Burger

READ NEXT: Ireland’s first ‘smash burger’ joint has just opened – and sold out almost immediately

Share:

Latest articles

Dr. Ronan Glynn is not too positive about Dublin restrictions being lifted in the coming weeks

This new dog-friendly Dublin café has free treats for all visiting pup-stomers

Fireworks were reportedly aimed at cars and pedestrians near Stoneybatter last night

Dublin barbershop adds 'silent treatment' option for customers sick of small talk 

You may also love

This new dog-friendly Dublin café has free treats for all visiting pup-stomers

Dublin barbershop adds 'silent treatment' option for customers sick of small talk 

Anyone called Linda or Luis can get free pizza in Dublin this week

Dublin college named one of the best film schools in the world

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.