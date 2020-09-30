A new gourmet burger spot has just opened in Dublin 

A new addition to the local food scene, Out Burger is a Dublin-based gourmet burger delivery service that aims to keep hungry bellies fed and watered.

Only up and running a matter of days, they're experts in all things burgers and fries... though rumour has it their milkshakes are pretty good too. Specialising in beef, fish and chicken burgers, everything is made in house - save for the brioche buns which are from Coghlan's award-winning bakery. Brioche buns really elevate the burger-eating experience in my opinion.

Meat/fish options range from the classic Out Burger to the Out Burger Chicken Sandwich and the Katsu Curry Burger. Intrigued by that one.

And yes, they also have a veggie-friendly option... one that comes sandwiched between a toasted black sesame and beetroot bun, making it look very 'grammable.

Sides include onion rings and fries - both plain and loaded with smoked bacon and cheese. Eyes on the fries my friends.

Based in Ballyfermot, they're open Thursday to Sunday from 5pm to 10pm. Completely hassle-free too as it's delivery only so perfect if you're feeling a little, shall we say, fragile.

Header image via Instagram/Out Burger